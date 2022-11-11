By Efosa Taiwo
32 teams will be squaring it out in four weeks across eight venues when the World Cup begins in Qatar from November 20.
All continents will be represented, and each nations coming have their nickname they go by.
For familiarization, here are the nicknames of all 32 teams to slug it out in Qatar:
England – Three Lions
Brazil – Selecao
Argentina – Albicelestes
France – Les Bleus
Spain – La Roja or Red Fury
Germany – Die Mannschaft (German Machine)
Belgium – De Rode Duivels (Red Devils)
Netherlands – Oranje or Het Nederlands Elftal (The Dutch Eleven)
Croatia – Vatreni (Blazers or the Checkered Ones)
Saudi Arabia – Green Falcons
Senegal – Teranga Lions
Ghana – Black Stars
Cameroun – Indomitable Lions
Morocco – Atlas Lions
Tunisia – Carthage Eagles
Mexico – Tricolor
USA – The Stars and Stripes ( or The Yanks)
Costa Rica – Los Ticos
Ecuador -La Tri
Uruguay – The Sky Blue
South Korea – Taegeuk Warriors
Japan – Samurai Blue
Iran – Team Melli or Persian Stars or Persia Lions
Australia – Socceroos
Poland – Biało-czerwoni (The White and Red) Orły ( or The Eagles)
Switzerland – Nati or Rossocrociati (Red Crosses
Serbia – Eagles
Denmark -De Rød-Hvide (The Red and Whites) Danish Dynamite
Qatar – The Maroon
Portugal – Seleção das Quinas” (or Selection of the Shields