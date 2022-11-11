By Efosa Taiwo

32 teams will be squaring it out in four weeks across eight venues when the World Cup begins in Qatar from November 20.

All continents will be represented, and each nations coming have their nickname they go by.

For familiarization, here are the nicknames of all 32 teams to slug it out in Qatar:

England – Three Lions

Brazil – Selecao

Argentina – Albicelestes

France – Les Bleus

Spain – La Roja or Red Fury

Germany – Die Mannschaft (German Machine)

Belgium – De Rode Duivels (Red Devils)

Netherlands – Oranje or Het Nederlands Elftal (The Dutch Eleven)

Croatia – Vatreni (Blazers or the Checkered Ones)

Saudi Arabia – Green Falcons

Senegal – Teranga Lions

Ghana – Black Stars

Cameroun – Indomitable Lions

Morocco – Atlas Lions

Tunisia – Carthage Eagles

Mexico – Tricolor

USA – The Stars and Stripes ( or The Yanks)

Costa Rica – Los Ticos

Ecuador -La Tri

Uruguay – The Sky Blue

South Korea – Taegeuk Warriors

Japan – Samurai Blue

Iran – Team Melli or Persian Stars or Persia Lions

Australia – Socceroos

Poland – Biało-czerwoni (The White and Red) Orły ( or The Eagles)

Switzerland – Nati or Rossocrociati (Red Crosses

Serbia – Eagles

Denmark -De Rød-Hvide (The Red and Whites) Danish Dynamite

Qatar – The Maroon

Portugal – Seleção das Quinas” (or Selection of the Shields

