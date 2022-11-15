By Efosa Taiwo

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi has warned his teammates to avoid buying into the hype that they are favourites if they intend to win the World Cup in Qatar.

Messi said Argentina needs to be realistic and take each match as they come in the tournament.

“All national teams are tough to play against these days,” Messi told Universo Valdano when asked about his country’s chances in Qatar.

“Every team [at the 2022 FIFA World Cup] will be difficult to beat.

“We haven’t had many games against European teams [in our unbeaten run], although they don’t like playing against us either — playing against South American teams is tough as well.

“We are in good form going into the finals, but we can’t fall into the trap of believing the hype that we’re favourites and will win it. We have to be realistic and go step by step.”

The seven-time Ballon D’Or winner and his teammates are going into the World Cup on an imperious form of 35-game unbeaten run dating back to 2019.

Argentina are drawn in Group C at the World Cup with Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

La Albiceleste last won the World Cup trophy back in 1986 and will be looking at repeating the feat in Qatar.

