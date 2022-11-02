By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has revealed that he’s yet to understand the reason behind Spain coach Luis Enrique excluding goalkeeper David de Gea from the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

De Gea was not named in the 55-man provisional squad for the tournament released by Luis Enrique.

His exclusion has continued to draw reactions from ex-footballers and fans who have expressed shock at such decision.

Reports in Spain had claimed that Enrique had named five goalkeepers in his shortlist, which includes Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga and Brighton’s Robert Sanchez, as he overlooked De Gea.

Reacting to the development, Evra told Betfair: “I’m in shock at Luis Enrique’s decision to leave David De Gea out of his World Cup squad.

“I had to double-check to see if it was real! I will be honest, I think this is an issue off the pitch. Enrique has a strong personality.

“OK, De Gea has conceded some goals with Spain, but to take him out of the squad, an experienced player like that?

“I have been a player, I know how it works and things happen behind the scenes. I am sure he and Enrique have had a discussion and De Gea maybe did not accept what Enrique wanted for him. Who knows if it is Enrique’s or De Gea’s decision. We will never know.”

RELATED NEWS