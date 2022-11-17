By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

The World Cup is known to always unfold to us youngsters who would go ahead to become great football stars in their own right.

From Lukas Poldoski, to James Rodriguez, Mesut Ozil, Thomas Mueller, Paul Pogba to Kylian Mbappe and the list goes on.

This year’s edition will be no different as exciting talents are bound to take the tournament by storm, and spring to stardom of world football.

Here is a list of ten sensational young players to look forward to at the World Cup in Qatar.

Jude Bellingham (19 years)

English midfielder Jude Bellingham has been exceptional for Borussia Dortmund since he joined from Birmingham City in 2020. The 19-year-old will be the most valuable player at the tournament with a whooping £176.9 million price tag.

Gavi (18 years)

The current holder of the Golden Boy award, the 18-year-old midfielder has left many and keeps leaving many in awe with his precocious abilities at the heart of midfield for Barcelona. Luis Enrique will most definitely be counting on the teenage sensation with his knack for ball recovery and vision in the middle of the park.

Pedri (19 years)

Pedro González López known mostly as “Pedri” has been the talisman of Barcelona’s midfield with his composure and creative abilities in the midfield. He has also established himself in the La Furia Roja and will be looking to make his first world cup an explosive one.

Jamal Musiala (19 years)

The man involved in 22 goals the season for Bayern will be at the World Cup for Hansi Flick’s German team. The man who is just 19 has created waves in the Bundesliga and is valued at about €100 million.

Youssoufa Moukoko (17 years)

Borussia Dortmund is very good at developing youngsters as they have found another in Youssoufa Moukoko. The 17-year-old who will be 18 during the tournament has 6 goals in the Bundesliga and 6 assists in all competitions this season for the German club. He will be one of the youngest players to get a call-up at the World Cup joining the likes of Pele and Samuel Eto. He is also yet to make a cap for his country and is likely to make his national debut in the one-month contest.

Bukayo Saka (21 years)

21-year-old winger Bukayo Saka is another young player in the EPL and has guided Arsenal to finish first before the international break with 11 goal involvements in 1,435 minutes in all competitions this season for the Gunners. Looking to guide England to their second World Cup.

Gabriel Martinelli (21 years)

Another Arsenal youngster on our list is no other than their number 11, Gabriel Martinelli. He is to represent Argentina at age 21.

Eduardo Camavinga (20 years)

Last season’s Champions League winner with Real Madrid Eduardo Camavinga will be assisting the French team replacing injured Paul Pogba with his tremendous pace and ability to move the ball around quickly.

Aurélien Tchouaméni (22 years)

Another Madrid midfielder will play for France. Aurélien Tchouaméni is 22 years of age. Joined from Ligue one side Monaco for about €80 million in July 2022.

Julian Alvarez (22 years)

Centre forward who has been Manchester City’s savior at important games will play for two times World Cup winners Argentina at the tournament alongside Lionel Messi and Di Maria. The player aged 22 has eleven caps for his country.

