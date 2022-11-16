By Peter Egwuatu

The Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries, NB Plc, has announced an interim dividend of N3.29billion payable to shareholders at 40kobo each per ordinary share of 50k.

Nigerian Breweries, the foremost brewing company in Nigeria, also recorded revenue of N393.336 billion for the third quarter (nine months) ended 30th September 2022 representing an increase of 27.2 % as against N309.22 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2021, Q3’21.

In a statement the Company Secretary/Legal Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uaboi Agbebaku, stated that revenue growth in the quarter was driven by pricing but was offset by higher input cost arising from increased rate of inflation and higher energy costs.

Analysis of the results revealed that cost of sales rose significantly by 20.2% to N238.92 billion during the period under review in 2022 from N198.75 billion in 2021.

Marketing, Distribution, and Administration expenses also grew by 40.1% to N120.95 billion in 2022 from N86.33 billion in 2021.

The statement added, “Despite the volume and cost challenges in the third quarter, the strong performance recorded in the first half of the year ensured that operating profit grew by 44% while Profit after Tax went up 80%. The Board has therefore announced an interim dividend of N3.29billion payable to shareholders at 40kobo each per ordinary share of 50k.”

