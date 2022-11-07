By Peter Egwuatu

PwC has stated that it has navigated complexity, responded to change and emerging challenges and new opportunities in Nigeria and across the African continent.

In its Africa Annual Review 2022 report, PwC revealed its impact, value creation, strategy and related performance for the financial year ended 30 June 2022.

The report is a reflection of how its network of firms have navigated complexity, responded to change and emerging challenges and new opportunities across the African continent.

Commenting, Dion Shango, PwC Africa CEO, says: “Disruption is the new normal. As PwC Africa, we provide solutions to help manage disruption and identify new opportunities. Over the last year, we have focused on delivering quality services that build trust, deliver sustained outcomes and help our clients to manage change. The PwC Africa Annual Review 2022 describes many of the ways that we deliver transformative impact and also where we’re headed as a business.”

Uyi Akpata, PwC Regional Senior Partner for the West Market Area, says: “We’ve set ourselves the goal of helping our clients transform for enduring success. It’s exciting and inspiring work and we’re also leading from the front by digitising our business, investing in our people, focusing on ESG, and driving business transformation. Digital transformation is about more than the technology; it’s also about the work environment and embracing a new way of working.

ESG transformation is an opportunity to redefine the challenges of today’s business environment as opportunities for long-term and sustainable growth. Similarly, business transformation helps organisations like ours discover how their core business capabilities present such opportunities for growth.”

PwC Africa’s diverse community of solvers has the skills and expertise to support those journeys of transformative change. Our global strategy, The New Equation, is a response to the fundamental changes affecting organisations and society, and is designed to solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. Our people focus on delivering human-led, tech-powered services and solutions in line with our societal purpose.

