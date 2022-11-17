By Theodore Opara

The management of ABC Transport Plc, has stated that the purported letter of apology from its organisation to the Cross River State Police command was obtained under duress from one of its managers who was among those detained under dehumanizing condition by the anti-cult unit of the command in Calabar.

The company’s Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Jude Nneji, expressed worries over manner at which the Anti-kidnapping/cult unit of the afroesaid police command treated an issue involving the company and one of its clients over dispute in waybill delivery.



In a strongly worded letter addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 6 headquarters Calabar, Cross River state, by the company’s lawyers, I.N Echendu & Associates, the company is requesting for a transfer of the case from the state command to the zonal command “for proper and unbiased investigation in respect of malicious damage of property of ABC Transport Plc, unlawful arrest, detention and torturing…”.



According to the company, as a result of the unwarranted invasion of its premises by the policemen on November 10, 2022, one of its staff, Mrs. Anyarogbule Sandra Obianuju, lost her pregnancy after beatings from the policemen.



Aside the lady who lost her pregnancy, at least 16 other staff of the company who were at the premises as at the time of the brutal invasion, lost several personal items and varied sums of money.



Giving a background to what led to the unwarranted invasion of its premises located along IBB way in Calabar, the company explained that it had issues with one of its clients who engaged it to transport some goods from Lagos to Calabar.



“The said customer, after taking delivery of the said cargo at Calabar, mailed our client and alleged that the contents of the said cargo were not complete and the cost of the missing items (about 12 cartons of cosmetics) in the said cargo was N420,000.



The company thereafter, reached out to the customer for terms of settlement for the purported missing goods, either by replacement or payment since the goods were insured.

According to the company, though his company had reached an agreement with the customer on settlement, the subsequent unjust demand of N5m was resisted by the company, and he (customer) had to bring in the anti-cultism and anti-kidnapping squad to “unlawfully arrest, brutalise, detain and torture members of staff”.



The company said he has video recordings and pictures of the incident which has led to operational losses and left its staff injured and traumatized.

