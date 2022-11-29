Prof. Etebu

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Publisher of Eagle Eye, an online newspaper, Daboikiabo Warmate has tendered an apology and retracted a defamatory publication against Prof. Ongoebi Maureen Etebu, former Vice Chancellor, Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State.

It would be recalled that the online medium had in a publication alleged that Prof. Etebu diverted N1.8 billion Naira being staff salaries and welfare through profiteering from ghost workers on the payroll which she hurriedly covered the looting by conducting a recruitment in November 2019 and backdated to April 2019.

But in a retraction made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Warmate said the publication was false.

He said the decision to retract the publication is as a result of a pending case wherein Prof. Etebu sued the publisher and three others and the matter is before a High Court in Warri, Delta State.

With this publication made by Warmate, Prof. Etebu has been exonerated on allegations of embezzlement and fraud.

The retraction said: ” On the 5th day of July 2020 I published a news article with the headline ” Re: Prof. Maureen Etebu fingered in N1.8 billion fraud” in an online news platform known as Eagle Eye, wherein I alleged that Prof. Ongoebi Maureen Orubide Etebu defrauded the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State to the tune of N1, 800, 000, 000.00 (One Billion, Eight Hundred Million Naira) which was meant for staff salaries and welfare through profiteering from ghost workers on the payroll, and covered the looting by hurriedly conducting a recruitment in November 2019 but backdated to April, 2019.

“I hereby state that the news article is false and hereby retract same and render unreserved apology to Prof. Ongoebi Maureen Orubide Etebu for all the inconveniences the publication has caused her, her career and family.”

