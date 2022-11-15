PTML Customs boss, Bomai

The Customs Area Controller of the Ports Terminal Multiservices Limited, PTML, Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Comptroller Suleman Bomai has tasked officers and men of the command to be business savvy and to ensure they deploy correct tools in the drive to optimize revenue collection.

This is even as he announced the revenue collection of N199, 468,482,842.00 between January and October, 2022. In a statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, SC Mohammed Yakubu, Comptroller Bomai who described the scorecard as impressive tasked officers and men to uphold the tenet of compliance which he said largely informed the huge performance.

According to the area customs boss, not compromising on their duties will not only guarantee maximum revenue collection but will also promote national security and overall protection of Nigerian citizens.

Giving the comparative analysis of the collection for revenue collection between 2021 and 2022 through the command spokesman, the CAC disclosed that the highest revenue collections for the current year were recorded in June and July.

This according to him translates to a 7.7 per cent increase, which is N14,247,021,754.00 over and above the sum of N185,221,461,088.00 generated during the same period in 2021. Further breakdown show that the Command made N15,205,823,545 and N15,713,776,798 in January 2021 and January 2022, respectively, indicating a 3.3% increase.

It recorded a 20% increase after raking in N14,075,386,963 in February 2022 as against N11,706,947,150 made in 2021, while March 2022 collection was a 9.5% rise with the collection of N21,840,828,908:00 as against the sum of N19,937,869,175 in the corresponding month of the previous year.

However, in April 2022 the command recorded a lower figure of N16,357,509,497 as against the N17,938,794,417 netted in April 2021, which was quickly made up of for in May 2022 with N22,550,759,092, indicating a 28% rise compared to the sum of N17,606,073,741 collected same period in 2021.

For June 2022, the command collected N27,029,957,255, showing a 21.5% appreciation from N22,253,694,223 made in 2021, while July 2022 saw it record 29.9% increase with N25,389,607,638 collection, when compared to the N19,532,512,815 generated in 2021.

In August and September 2022, the command generated N21,766,390,771(-0.3.1%) and N17,379,074,244.30 (-8.5%) as against the sum of N21,835,143,596 and N19,004,755,983 respectively, generated for the same months in 2021.

This is even as the command raked in N17,365,191,676.00 in October 2022 indicating a drop of -14.0% when compared to the sum of N20,199,846,443.00 collected same month 2021.

Speaking on the revenue collection under review, Compt. Bomai said the command is poised to continue to optimize its revenue generation drive through the deployment of cutting edge technology such as ICT and application of all the tools of compliance.

“As a command, we stand to achieve more for our great country when we are compliant with all our books of instructions like the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), Updated Import and Export Prohibition Lists, Circulars and other documents of instruction.

“As a command dealing mostly on automobile cargoes, l urge our officers , new and old to remain uncompromising in the implementation of the extant rules on the recent directives like the Vehicle Identification Number(VIN) valuation and other innovations that aligns with customs modernization.

“The task of facilitating trade concerning importers, agents, terminal operators, shipping companies and others is critical to our national economic growth. Let’s keep on facilitating trade for national interest and ensure strict lawfully approved sanctions on law breakers.

“I urge you all to keep up the good works and as we gravitate towards end of year 2022 with anticipation of greater achievements in revenue collection, anti smuggling and trade facilitation.”

