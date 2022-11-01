L-R: Mr. Marvin Lucky, Head of Brands at Procold for West Africa; Pharm. (Prof.) Cyril Usifoh, the President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN); Mr. Bram Indrarto, Country Head West Africa Kalbe International and Mr, Emmanuel Onoja, Sales and Promotion Manager, North, Kalbe International at the MoU Signing Event between Procold and Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria that happened in Jos on November 2, 2022.

With the rise of drug abuse and self-medication by Nigerians, Procold, Nigeria’s reliable brand and medicine for colds, flu and Catarrh launched an #Originalmovement campaign that seeks to educate Nigerians on safe use of drugs.

As the #Originalmovement gets underway, Procold initiates a bold move in collaboration with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria as its long-term partner to encourage all Nigerians to take the authentic and best quality medicines by entering into a formal agreement, through establishing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which has been signed by both parties at the 95th Annual National Conference of PSN held at Gowon Hall, Crispan Suites & Events Centre, Rayfield, Jos on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Speaking at the event and representing Orange Drugs Limited, Marvin Lucky, Head of Brands at Procold for West Africa, stated that “for more than 35 years, every household in Nigeria has relied on Procold as the trusted and reliable medicine for colds, flu and catarrh. The endorsement of Procold by the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) is a testament of what the brand is known for. As the number one brand for Cold, flu and Catarrh in Nigeria, this collaboration becomes another milestone for the commitment to always provide the best quality product the Nigerian public”

Professor Cyril Usifoh, the President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) in his speech, said “Procold has been a leading and established brand among the cold remedies in Nigeria for over 3 decades. He affirmed that the leadership of PSN is excited that Procold has been stepping out, to not only providing good quality product to every Nigerian family for years, but also embarking on health education and promotion for Nigerians as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The President further stated that PSN is very proud to be associated with Procold at a time that all pharmaceutical stakeholders need to brace up to ensure Medicine Security in Nigeria. The endorsement is therefore a commitment on the part of PSN to always advocate for Nigerians’ health through access to best quality medicines.”

The Annual National Conference was a remarkable success with the Chairman of Occasion, former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, GCFR, the host, Plateau State Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, CON, Special Guest of Honour, the Executive Chairman of NDLEA Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa, OFR, CON and other important dignitaries were in attendance to witness the MoU signing and also attested to efficacy of Procold in the treatment of cold, flu and catarrh.

Orange Drugs Limited, the manufacturer of Procold in Nigeria, is dedicated to offering consumers the best in pharmaceutical industry to build a better health for the nation.

