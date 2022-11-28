By Bose Adelaja

E-hailing Drivers and Partners Association, PEDPA, on Sunday, said the increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), across the country may trigger peaceful protests if it continues unabated.

PEDPA National President. Idris Oluwaseun, in a statement made available to Vanguard, said the price increase of N250/litre is taken its toll on E-hailing business with the resultant effects on the masses.

He called on the Federal Government, Petroleum Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPRA), and labour unions to stem the tide.

“The charges paid by drivers are yet to reduce and this puts them into long days of sufferings, queueing for long hours and buying the product at expensive prices.

“PEDPA calls on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Petroleum ministry to stop the rising exploitations of Nigerians by the marketers. If this is not done, another mass revolt like the January Uprising Against Fuel Subsidy Removal in 2012 could occur.

“PEDPA also uses this opportunity to call on NLC and TUC to rise to the occasion before it’s too late,”

The National President said the drivers will be part of the struggle to achieve success, “PEDPA sends our solidarity to all drivers and motorists who are currently suffering from the hike in fuel price. We will be part of every peaceful efforts to reverse the ugly trend.

“PEDPA also sends our solidarity to all Nigerians facing the woes of high cost of living doubled by the hike in fuel price. We ask all Nigerians to peacefully register their dismays through appropriate channels.

“Finally, we call on the Federal government to immediately call on the marketers to reverse the fuel price hike as this is affecting the drivers community and all Nigerians in general.”

