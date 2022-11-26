Charly Boy

There are very strong indications that Charles Oputa, the Areafada and the self acclaimed President of All Frustrated Nigerians may be suffering from prostate cancer.

These indications came to light last Saturday during the march for men programme, a prostate health awareness event held in Lagos.

ALSO READ: How Sammie Okposo slumped, died at 51 while being treated for exhaustion

72 years old Oputa who was supposed to lead the event which included a march from Jibowu under bridge to Teslim Balogun stadium Surulere, Lagos after massively promoting it was conspicuously absent, raising questions about his health status.

This unavoidable absence in a programme he massively promoted with the hope of leading left the rumour mill running wild in a free for all postulations.

Charlyboy who says it like he feels and sees it, a brutally honest open spirit circulated a video two months ago, telling the world he was no longer interested in sex because he could no longer get it up. It is rumoured that our health freak, gym rat is abroad taking treatment for his prostate issues, others doubted how the very virile grand father with flamboyant outlook and lifestyle could be managing a big health issue as prostate cancer without being weighed down by it.

When contacted, the US educated gregarious artist actor, broadcaster and general communicator who is at the forefront in promoting the presidential candidacy of Peter Obi and Dati Yusuf retorted,” what do you want to hear? What do you want me to tell you? Do you want to hear that I have prostate cancer or that I don’t have it. So I have it and am not going down without a fight. This will not cramp my style so biko don’t feel sorry for me. Life happens. My life has been one big fight. Fight for my independence, fighting not to let anyone kill my dreams, fighting for the underdogs and the masses who even sometimes fight me back. So am used to hard life, what can I say?

Continuing, he explained: “Well, let me warn you: one out of four black men in the world today may likely have prostate cancer or enlargement or already having it. And as you know, these men are two times likely to die from it. Nevertheless, there’s 96% survival rate if it is screened and detected early. I feel concerned for black men like me. This is why I joined and promoted the prostate cancer awareness initiative by Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation in which over 1000 men where screened because early detection is key to survival. “

When asked specifically if he had prostate cancer, Charly Boy said “Cancer no fear me, am beating this, watch me.

U wey dey ask me question you don go check yourself? Prostrate Cancer is a number one killer for black peopleooo.

I have to run, am shooting my video today” Typical of the AreaFada who even in the face of danger expresses no fear. God be with him. May he be healed.

RELATED NEWS