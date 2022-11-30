Nigerian popular cleric and philanthropist, Prophetess Rose Kelvin is billed to storm Lagos State for a crusade scheduled to hold at the highbrow Lekki area of the city.

Kelvin’s Holy Ghost Crusade, expected to hold on the 4th of December at the KFA Event Center, Beside New Elevation Church is the fifth of such programme this year alone.

While GeneviveNnaji made a social media comeback and gave an incredible speech in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire as RitaDominic was having a royal-like wedding in North Yorkshire and, afterwords added Anosike to her name on all her social media handles while #ProphetChristianShola was going viral on Twitter for his humility and humanity towards the poor and needy, Kelvin amidst these rocking top stories is making a comeback with her Holy Ghost Lekki Crusade.

Kelvin disclosed that the December edition of the programme promises to be the biggest, with a bigger venue, and more awareness.

According to her, it remained a must-attend kind of church prophetic gathering people must not miss, adding that everyone would have a prophetic Sunday at the programme.

(https://youtu.be/hdLUCYNZ7U8)

The programme”Mummy Prophesy” as she’s fondly called is the talk of town.

Lekki must be shaking by now because it is the talk on Twitter tweeps and other netizens, everybody seem to be getting prophecy this weekend with our classy amiable prophetess Rose Kelvin and her billionaire bishop husband, Bishop Dr Kelvin Nwafor.

“Miss this at your own risk, It promise be an unforgettable encounter with the holy spirit. experience Jesus and Prophecy,” the church said a statement.

RELATED NEWS