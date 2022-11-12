…Warns the world against war, food shortage, sudden deaths

A foremost spiritual leader of the popular Bible Based Centre, United Kingdom, Prophet David Babatunde Ephrata, on Tuesday, revealed shocking events that will unfold into 2023 and warned children of God to prepare for days to come.

The spirit filled and dogged man of God, who is popularly known for his assertiveness and fearlessness, predicted that the year 2023 is a year that God has set out for absolute restructuring across the world

Prophet Babatunde said there will be a great war against human kind man computer will take place of men at workplace. Man should be ready for the year 2023 because it will be a battle of human kind. He added that there will be massive loss of jobs as many departments will be closed down.

He also warned against famine in the land, and urged everyone to pray against a famine that will cause cannibalism. He added that God told him that there is going to be a huge famine and the land will be dry.

He added that they will be a great flood that will affect the world in its entirety.

His words below:

“God also showed me that there will be civil unrest and the poor masses will not care about their lives because they need to eat. They will be storming houses of politicians to vandalize their properties for them to eat. Hungry people will storm restaurants stores for food to eat.

“There will be a lot of vengeance by the poor. They will revolt without mercy.

God said “the bloody mouth will swim in the blood in 2023. All the politicians whose mouths are full of blood will swim in blood in year 2023.

2023 will be the most dangerous in the history of humankind.

“Let’s pray for America. “I see a lot of unrest there”. There will be consisted protest in America

Congratulations, to the new King in Great Britain, but he needs to pray to finish his tenure when he’s still alive, because I saw two crowns.

Great Britain needs to also pray against flood, and fire disaster.

There will be scarcity for fish, turkey, fish. European countries will be overpopulated. The immigrants will storm Europe in drones, and they won’t be stopped. There will be unexpected terrorist attack in various places.

“God bless, Nigeria.

“I went to God and seek his face that, ‘who is the best candidate? God said there is no good candidate among them, because they have all sucked the blood of their own children. Nigeria has been cursed and it will not have a good leader. The curse is from the west and the cost is still there. If you put Asiwaju there, he will die, he will be the last, if its Peter Obi, he will be disobedient, if its Atiku, people will be dying.

“Africa should pray against youth unrest. When I saw the youths in my vision, I was so happy but God told me they are all fools and they are looking for what to eat and not protesting out of love.

“I asked God when Africa will be free, but God said Africa will continue to serve its young ones. God also showed that there will be a country that ahs airline, that will stop working in 2023.”

Finally, he requested that prayer should be made for America, China, and Taiwan. He also advised Russian president, Vladimir Putin to be careful of his close allies, as he will be betrayed. He mentioned that the pope should be prayerful as he sees a young person take the office of Pope.

“Pray for President Joe Biden. He also warned men of God and asked them to pray against sudden death.”

He said 5 celebrities will be arrest for money laundry and rape. He said one of them is armed robbery godfather.

RELATED NEWS