By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The organizers of Propak West Africa, Afrocet Montgomery, has said that this year’s exhibition and conference for the plastics, packaging, printing and food processing industries is expected to bring together more than 5000 professionals to source machines, products and services from over 200 brands to be engaged in the three days of industry networking.

A statement from the organizers said that the conference and exhibition is billed to hold from November 22 to 24, 2022 in Lagos.

Managing Director Nigeria of BASF West Africa, Dr Jean Marc Ricca, President of World Packaging Organisation, Prof Pierre Pienaar, and Technical Project Manager of Doehler, Ernest Ighrawve, are among the distinguished panel of speakers to deliver insightful industry information.

The statement said that session topics would cover a range of issues impacting the sector such as Keynote Presentations on ‘Understanding Packaging in the Cold Supply Chain’ and ‘Print and packaging automation and Industry 4.0: Smart Manufacturing and Sustainable Manufacturing’.

There would also be panel discussions addressing pertinent matters such as ‘The challenges of recycling food-grade polymer. Can they meet food and beverage industry sustainability targets?’

Sponsors of the event include: Epson, Skysat and Neofyton, all of whom have large stands displaying their goods alongside industry leading names such as TetraPak, Afra Technical Concept, SBA Group, Atlas Copco, Bole Machinery, Exact Solutions, KHS, Miele, Snetor Chimie, Sidel and Snetor to name just a few.

