Renowned Professor and Dean of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Festus Okoye has said promoting peace and communal unity is a collective responsibility of every Nigerian.

Speaking during Orsu 2022, interactive get-together in Lagos with the theme ‘Peace and unity as important tools for Community development 2,’ Okoye who was the guest speaker, stressed that peace is a fundamental asset to building personal growth, community development and robust institutions.

He said: “Peace creates an enabling environment for human capital formation, infrastructural development and rule of law in commerce and government.

“However, promoting peace, communal unity and integration is our collective responsibility. The cooperation of government through traditional institutions, civil society and individuals is needed to build a robust, sustainable and formidable communal unity.

“As individuals, we can help to promote peace within our community by encouraging good relationships with our neighbours.”

Also speaking, President General of Orsu LGA Development Union, OLGADU, Hycenth Okonkwo said “The proverb of when two Elephants fight, the grass suffers is what we are faced with Orsu. The essence of our gathering is to find a lasting solution to the insurgence that has ravaged our community. We are concerned that most innocent citizens are usually casualties of unforeseen circumstances. There is a need for the security agencies to identify their targets and go after them.”

