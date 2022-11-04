By Oseasunmhen Ehi-Uujamhan(PhD)

1.0 INTRODUCTION

The history of industrialization began with the Industrial Revolution, which took place in the western world in the 1700s. Traditionally, the industrial revolution began with technological innovations in textile production and iron-making techniques in Britain before spreading to Germany, France and the United States of America.

In Nigeria, the policy dispositions and implementation strategies of successive Nigerian governments on industrialization seek to create more employment opportunities, scale up the production of consumer goods for the teaming population and generate wealth for the nation. These dispositions and strategies formed the kernel of public sector policies and planning. Notwithstanding, the rate of industrialization in Nigeria has been slow and unimpressive, evidenced by low contribution to GDP, meagre industrial capacity utilization, lackluster manufacturing sector performance, oscillatory growth rate and constrained export of manufactured products within and outside the continent. For instance, Nigeria’s share of world output of 0.41%, which ranked 29th in the world is very low, considering its size and structure, when compared with 3.1% of India, 3.0% recorded by South Korea and of course incomparable with the 28.7% of China. (2019/2020 World Bank Report).

Undoubtedly, industrialization is responsible for the high output and income per capita levels attained by industrialized countries. For instance, the group of most industrialized nations in the world codenamed G8, which include the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, and Russia collectively have an average Per Capita GDP of about $43,000. Smaller countries such as Luxemburg with Per Capita Income of $114,704, Switzerland ($51,612), Singapore ($65,233) and South Korea ($31,846) have risen to global prominence due to their industrial achievements. Remarkably, China, India and Turkey have in the recent past joined the league of industrialized countries recording tremendous improvement in economic stability, growth and standards of living driven by sustained manufacturing.

Clearly, the narrative is not the same for Nigeria as the country for many years remained in the developing cadre ass “income, economic and industrial development, and standard of living remained more or less below average” (World Data.info, UN 2022). In addition, Nigeria remains one of the least industrialized countries with low Human Development Index 0.539 and a Per Capita Income of US$2097 ranking 129 and 105 out of 152 respectively (World Data.info, IMF 2022). Industrialization is also associated with generation of quality and high paying employment, high standard of living and longevity. Global evidence has shown that the industrialized and high-income economies have over the years recorded the highest life expectancy. For instance, Japan has a life of expectancy of 84 years; USA (79 years); Germany (80 years); Singapore (84 years); and Turkey (78 years). Nigeria has a life expectancy of 55 years.

It is therefore expedient to affirm that when industrialization is driven by robust manufacturing, product diversification for domestic consumption and export, internal and external positions of the country will in the medium to long terms, certainly become favourable. Economic growth rate will become positive and upward trending; balance of Payment account will become favourable; external Reserves will receive the much-needed boost; the value of Naira will be strengthened; public debt will be minimal as revenue from taxes and income heads will be sufficient to sustain fiscal responsibilities. In addition, lending rate for investment will be low as the economy becomes very liquid; standard of living will improve; and Nigeria will begin to move towards a welfare state where social security allowance and other welfare elements will be available to its citizenry.

2.0 THE INDUSTRIAL SECTOR PERFORMANCE IN THE MIRROR OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT PLANS

The industrial sector in Nigeria, which is largely made up of manufacturing, mining and utilities has always found clear expression in all the National Development Plans with set objectives, targets and relevant supporting infrastructure.

A review of available plans like the first four, the fifth one that was introduced in 1986, the national economic directive of 1999-2003, National Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy 2003-2007, vision 20:20 of 2007, Transformation Agenda of 2011, Nigeria Industrial Revolution Plan of 2013, Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of 2017 and the National Development Plan 2-21-2025 all revealed similar industrial aspirations.

The performance of development plans, policies and strategies, when x-rayed in the mirror of key macroeconomic variables like investment, national projects and GDP growth rate revealed a mixed grill that tilted more towards non-attainment of set targets due to some gaps. Top on the list of observed gaps in order of intensity include outright neglect of agricultural and manufacturing due to Oil Boom; foreign technology dependent industrialization without a robust local technology development strategy, policy inconsistency, poor implementation, dearth of local technical skill to man turnkey technologies, excessive imposition of tax on agricultural export commodities, low indigenous participation in manufacturing, promotion of industries that empowered the monopolistic tendencies of foreign capitalists, dependence on external loans to finance projects and projects ambiguity to mention a few.

No doubt, industrial development is capable of hastening the pace of economic growth and ensuring rapid transformation of the structure of an economy. Ironically, Nigeria appears not to have succeeded in fully attaining set industrial development aspirations despite the myriads of industrial policies and development plans.

2.1 Performance of the Industrial sector in Nigeria

Unarguably, the trend of previous development plans confirms that Nigeria’s industrialization process has been greatly challenged by finance and more importantly, structural and institutional constraints, which cumulatively have resulted into its dismal performance. For instance, in the last decade, average share of industrial value added to GDP in countries like China stood at 41% and 38% in Malaysia. Nigeria’s manufacturing sector could only boast of a meagre share of 25%. Similarly, the country’s trade indices in the last decade have been relatively poor given that total export could only account for 16% of the “Giant of Africa’s” GDP far from a record of 70% in Malaysia (World Bank, 2021). A major performance indicator of the manufacturing sector is the rate of capacity utilization which reflects the ability of manufacturing companies to cope with a rise in production or meet up with rising demand without increasing cost. Currently, the Nigerian manufacturing sector is barely struggling to achieve a rate of 55% whereas China and South Africa impressively stand at 76% and 78% respectively.

The country’s dwindling industrial performance has metamorphosed into unprecedented socio-economic implications. For instance, the World Bank’s projection puts the country’s poverty headcount rate at about 43% by the end of this year considering that industrial sector’s contribution to employment is only around 12% (World Bank, 2022). How does a country battling with over 33% rate of unemployment hope to effectively combat the high rate of insecurity, which has made the country emerged the 6th most terrorized nation in the world (NBS, 2021).

While there is a pressing need to create more jobs, the cost of doing business and constant erosion of consumers’ purchasing power are necessitating production cut down or total shutdown. The country’s inflation rate of 20.52 percent is currently among the 10 highest in Africa. The situation calls for an urgent and a more committed drive towards the country’s industrial development.

2.2 The Nexus Between Industrialization and Economic Development: Nigeria and China

Development in China supports the fact that industrialization driven by manufacturing is key to long term social and economic development of any country. China is today the world’s largest manufacturing economy and considered to be one of the most competitive nations in the world. Driven initially by its ability to deliver low-cost labour and materials, China quickly advanced across a number of other competitive drivers – including infrastructure, favourable policies, a large consumer base, and established supplier network – over the past 10-15 years and evolved its manufacturing capabilities from low-cost goods to more advanced products.

From 1960 to 2003, the per capita Income in China (in current US-Dollar value) averaged $342.09 and within this period, there was no perceptive record of manufacturing value addition in the country. However, from 2004 to 2019, China’s Per Capita Income averaged $5,412.00; $8,458.69 from 2015 to 2019; and $9,770.85 in 2019. From 2004 to 2019, manufacturing value addition was 30.56% which is the highest in the world, while unemployment rate was very low at 3.8% in 2018. This development trajectory of China far outpaced that of Nigeria within the same period even though Nigeria began on a better footing. From 1960 to 2003, Nigeria’s Per Capita Income was US$508.22, which was higher than China’s US$342.09 at that period. China moved up the ladder from 2004 to 2019 when Nigeria’s Per Capita Income averaged US$2364.78 from 2015-2019, with manufacturing value added at 11.52% while unemployment recorded was around 22.56%. It is therefore important to trace back where Nigeria missed it with the aim of realigning the country to the paths of growth, development and social upliftment.

Based comparative analysis on Nigeria and China, one can safely make the following deductions that the numerical strength of a nation (population) can indeed be translated into economic wealth; Steady growth in manufacturing output is possible where operating environment is friendlier; no nation can easily transit from being developing to developed without a vibrant manufacturing sector; effective implementation of national development plan backed with policy consistency will naturally promote enduring economic growth and development. On the flip side of the coin, looking at Nigeria, the narrative is not encouraging as economic performance is largely dependent on crude oil price and availability of forex. As such, manufacturing sector output oscillated more than being steady arising from the heavy reliance on imported inputs and machines.

3.0 CONCLUSION

The drive to transform the Nigerian economy into an industrialized nation has been the goal of successive governments since independence. Regrettably, the sectoral share of the industrial sector to aggregate output has been on decline, which accounts for the disappointingly low pace of economic development as incidence of poverty worsened. Therefore, It is essential to focus on sectors with great potential for inclusive growth when prioritizing growth drivers. The world is evolving with global climate change, thus, resource efficiency, environmental protection, sustainable development must be central to our industrial development agenda.

It is expedient that government intentionally invest in human capital development, industrial and security infrastructure, dynamic suite of skills and knowledge acquisition, technology, entrepreneurial orientation and build strong support institutions. These six, undoubtedly are some of the key enablers of industrialization. There is also the need for government to always combined politics and economics harmoniously when taking far reaching decisions on industrialization. A strong synergy between monetary and fiscal policies as well as the crafting and implementation of sustainable macroeconomic policies are very essential for sustained industrialization. Monetary and fiscal authorities should be encouraged to shun policy inconsistency to make long-term business planning and investment easier for producers.

Equally important is the need to refrain from the current practice where voodoo economics (unrealistic and ill-advised policies) is deployed in the management of foreign exchange and national reserve. Obviously, this is not sustainable. In addition, tested policies should be backed with the Act of the National Assembly to make it justiciable and less susceptible to frequent changes by successive governments. Above all, a friendlier operating environment is critical for competitiveness and consistent investment inflow. With a favourable location, well-managed macroeconomic policies, and reasonable levels of skills and capabilities, it is feasible to attract export-oriented Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to achieve impressive competitive performance in manufactured exports.

Another aspect to be considered is international trade. Even though the country has made appreciable effort to ensure trade contributes to development, there still exist limited capacity to export in higher volumes due to inability to effectively appropriate the benefits therein. Therefore, attempts should be made to ensure that trade agreements resonate with national development aspirations as espoused in industrial, investment, and trade policies in order to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

A cursory look at the narrative above reveals that industrialization driven by manufacturing possesses the capacity to facilitate enduring economic growth. The transmission mechanism entails the availability of required resources, adoption of appropriate technology, provision of favourable operating environment, deliberate human capital development, managed population growth rate, stable macroeconomic environment and robust infrastructure development. All of these cumulatively will result in favourable trade balance, inclusive GDP, high per capita income and reduction in unemployment.

