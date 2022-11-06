US-based Nigerian, Nia Black Amuzie, is a prominent media personality/commentator with focus on cultural, social, and political issues affecting people of African decent.

The Chief Executive Officer of Nia Black Studios where she hosts her virtual show, Conversations with Nia, and the segment Business Spotlight featuring businesses around the Greater Houston Area in the US, Amuzie holds a Master’s degree in Global Health and Social Justice from King’s College London and currently serves also as Moderator of the “Virtual Monthly Series” with the Ambassador of the African Union to the U.S as the featured monthly guest.

For her work in advocating for Africans living in the United States and also towards improving education in West Africa and Nigeria in particular, via her nonprofit, Glow Up Africa, Amuzie was recently honoured with the Global Diaspora Champion Award by the American Caribbean Chamber of Commerce.

In this chat with Sunday Vanguard, Amuzie speaks of her passion for improving the lots of Africans in the diaspora and much more.

Congratulations on your recent award, the Global Diaspora Champion Award, by the American Caribbean Chamber of Commerce. What does this award mean to you?

Thank you! It means a lot to me. It means my voice is being heard and it is a reward for the hard work, commitment, and investments I have put in. I am thankful to God and to the American Caribbean Chamber of Commerce.

Honestly, most people don’t see the power of the diaspora and how our collective efforts can influence black cultures across the globe. People don’t understand how our united efforts can influence policies and, especially, the economy.

We are sleeping on the power of the Diaspora, and my goal is to bridge that gap one step at a time. This is why at Nia Black Studios, my team and I focus on producing and hosting shows that tell the diaspora stories through panel conversations, spotlighting diaspora businesses, and one-on-one interviews with influential people in the diaspora.

How exactly does it feel projecting the cause of Africans in the diaspora?

It feels rewarding and gratifying! I have several missions to fulfill in the world. It’s not just one thing. Projecting the cause of Africans in the diaspora is one of my missions.

I am not appointed to do it; I just enjoy doing it because it is important in the development of Africa.

You run an educational nonprofit, Glow Up Africa; tell us about it…

Glow Up Africa is focused on empowering youths and rebuilding educational infrastructure. We built a water supply in a school in Owerri that fell apart. Then we continued to focus on empowerment, speaking to students in secondary schools and primary schools in Ideato North and providing them with school supplies.

During the pandemic, we hosted an empowerment session for university students in partnership with another nonprofit called “No Back Pack Day”. Now post-pandemic, we are strategising and working on continuing the water projects in more schools in Nigeria.

You are a woman of many feathers; a social crusader, and a broadcaster. How do you combine these roles?

You know, I haven’t taken a break in six years! I have been on the go. I heard a sermon in 2016 that said, “Take action and be extreme,” and I took that to heart. I have been pushing my body and my mind past their limit, and I have been moving passionately.

Now, it is telling on me and I am finally in rest mode. So, in a nutshell, as much as I believe I am a superwoman and I can do all things through Christ, I am still human and it is challenging.

But I will say what allows me the ability to combine my efforts and never give up is the fire that is burning inside of me. That fire pushes me to do more, it keeps me up all night and gives me the energy booster I need.

I am passionate about my people. I love my people so much and I will do everything in my power to serve. I have dedicated my life to public service.

A word for the woman out there aspiring for fame…

Keep moving forward and don’t stop. If you fail, fail forward, and if you fall, fall forward. Success takes time. It is important that we don’t take shortcut. So many women and people, in general, are looking for the quickest way to be successful and so we either sell our souls or our bodies for the sake of instant success.

That should not be the case. There is a reason why it takes an average of seven years for a person to achieve success in what they are doing. Through the process of struggling and hardships, we are being prepared and refined like a diamond for the position we desire.

Preparation is needed to build you and make you strong, formidable, and unshaken. If you rush your process, then your success will be short-lived, or worse case, you will break with the success, and you will fall.

Many women are so hungry for success that they forget what is right and lose their integrity in the process. Don’t lose your virtue. Be virtuous, and consistent, and stay in your lane.

Finally, a word for the Nigerian government from your years of experience living abroad…

Sometimes, I feel like the story is getting old. We keep bringing up the Nigerian government because everyone knows they are failing beyond comparison, but they have refused to do anything.

Sometimes, it feels like our entire advocacy is in vain. In relation to the diaspora, however, the Nigerian government should create programmes and opportunities that bridge the gap between the diaspora and Nigeria. The diaspora is and can be a huge component in pushing the Nigerian economy forward.

Our remittances average $14 billion. Creating programmes that recognise the diaspora and programmes that enable this free flow of money into the economy will do a lot for Nigeria; for instance, in tourism and in rebuilding infrastructures in different parts of the country. I would love to be involved in bridging this gap in any way possible.

