President of Ultimate Destiny Uplufter Foundation, UDUF Africa, Dr Smart Ezuma (right) handing over a certificate of mentorship to Bishop Emmanuel Obiora, Founder, Life of Faith Ministry and Chairman of Emos Best Industries Limited (left), while the Vice President, Finance, Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Dr Sunny Nwachukwu (in brown dress) watch.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

Chairman Governing Council and Director General of Onitsha Business School, Prof. Olusegun Sogbesan and the President Ultimate Destiny Uplifters Foundation, UDUF, Africa, Dr Smart Ezuma, have said that profit making is not necessarily the driving force behind most successful businesses.

Also sharing the same view were former President, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, Mr. Valintine Ozigbo, President, Onitsha Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture, ONCCIMA, Chief Kelvin Obieri, and the founder, Life of Faith Ministry and Chairman Emos Best Industries Limited, Bishop Emmanuel Obiora, who spoke separately during the Under 45 Business Leaders Summit organized by UDUF Africa, at Archbishop C.J. Patterson Auditorium, All Saints Cathedral Onitsha, Anambra State.

Prof. Sogbesan, in his opening remarks said that profitability of business in not determined by input, output and revenue stream, but by understanding the activities that are involved and by the timing of the business. He said that profitability is hood but business owners should also look at the gains which is beyond the person that established the business.

According to him profitability without gain is loss, adding that business owners should always be interested and pay attention to their customers and not only buyers because every customer is a buyer but every buyer is not a customer.

President of ONCCIMA, Chief Obieri, who was represented by his Vice President Finance, Dr Sunny Nwachukwu, who also emphasized on the need to pay less attention to profit making in business, but to pay attention on gains which have to do with the future and sustainability of business said the profit making in business is good but business owners should not only stop or focus on profit making alone.

Former President if Transcorp, Mr Ozigbo and the founder, Life of Faith Ministry and Chairman Emos Best Industries Limited, Bishop Emmanuel Obiora, separately told the 45 business leaders that meeting the needs of the people is the ultimate in business and entrepreneurship, adding that whatever that they produce that they cannot use should not have a place in the market.

Earlier in his welcome address, President of UDUF Africa, Dr Ezuma, said “that profit making does play an important role in business, but it is not necessarily the driving force behind most businesses that are actually successful.”

“Under 45 CEOs Business Summit is an initiative of Ultimate Destiny Uplifters Foundation, designed from the context of her objectives number one and two which are to provide training, mentoring, capacity building/skill acquisition opportunities to students, employed, underemployed, unemployed, and disabled youths, young business owners; political, traditional, and religious leaders with a passion to serve humanity and transform communities in Africa through conferences, seminars, and boot camps.

“We use it to strategically connect people who are interested in youth development, entrepreneurship, leadership, volunteerism, and community service. This Summit is indeed a heterogeneous one, bringing together renowned business leaders, government agencies, business financing agencies, young business owners, entrepreneurship students and unemployed youths to explore the challenges faced by today’s young entrepreneurs, allow us to draw from a board range of experiences and to identify practical promising approaches to address their need.

“Start-ups and young chief executive officers have emerged as key drivers of economic growth and job creation, and are often a catalyst for radical innovation in Nigeria. Young firms indeed account for almost half of new jobs in this country and innovation by young business owners significantly contributes precisely to the productivity growth index of our country. Overlooking these categories of people will be so fatal and entails that our future has no hope and not secured.

