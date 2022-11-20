By Ayo Onikoyi

Busty, budding music rapper and actor, Adeyinka Ogunjimi a.k.a. Whykayy in one of the episodes on her YouTube channel addresses some of the issues girls with big boobs encounter. In the episode tagged “Big Boobs Issues” Whykayy uses herself as an example and highlights some of the issues she has faced as a busty woman.

According to her, “ As a girl with big boobs, when a guy approaches you the first thing he notices is your boobs. Or anywhere you go people begin to stare at you and you are wondering what’s happening. Nothing is wrong with you girl, your boobs are probably too big and nobody can avoid it and you can’t go unnoticed.”

She pointed out that while the boobs may attract undue attention, busty girls should not see it as a curse but a blessing, saying they only have to play by certain rules not applicable to girls without big boobs

“As a woman with unusually big boobs, getting your bra size is an issue. And another issue is that our bras are far more expensive. The bigger the bra the more expensive it is. And such big bras are very hard to come by. Another thing are, questions you get from people. Honestly, you get people asking you all sorts of questions, like, do you feel any back pain? Are they heavy? I don’t feel any pain and I don’t have any problem carrying them because I have the body to do so.

“Another problem that comes with having big boobs is that you can’t dress the same way as the girls without big boobs. There are certain clothes you cannot wear because you would appear obscene. But it is not my fault that I’m busty. You cannot wear clothes with buttons in the bosom because before you know it all the buttons are out. There are some fancy clothes you cannot wear because before you wear them you have to wear a bra and if you don’t wear bra your boobs are going to be all over the place. And in people’s faces. This could even lead to accidents,” she noted.

Whykayy discusses all sorts of social issues on her Youtube page, just for the hell of it.

