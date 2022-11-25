By Evelyn Usman

Travelers under the auspices of the Concerned Road Travellers of Nigeria have urged security agents in Nigeria to go after politicians that are preventing criminals from being prosecuted.

Failure to act fast according to the group, could result in a state of anarchy.

The road users at a press conference held at the AirPort hotel, Ikeja Lagos, Friday, expressed displeasure over an alleged attempt by a politician in Kogi State to defend a suspected terrorist that was arrested in a raid by security agents.

Describing the politician’s defence of the suspected terrorist in the media space as a hate campaign capable of breeding bad blood among different ethnic groups in Kogi State and Nigeria, they stressed on the need for security agents to invite the politician for questioning, saying it would lead to more findings that could result in proactive measures to ensure travellers safety on the Lokoja- Abuja road .

Addressing journalists, converner of the conference , Comrade Toyin Raheem, a Labour Party Assembly candidate in Lagos State ,said allegations leveled by the politician posed threat to the relative peace in Kogi and Nigeria at large.

According to Raheem, “I cannot imagine myself promoting violence against a people I plan to represent, or be seen to be a sympathizer of violent criminals or terrorists. Like I have been emphasizing, Kogi State is strategically located between the South and the North and anything that affects its security, affects most Nigerians. Therefore, it is unfathomable that any politician for whatever reason(s) would be seen to be directly instigating violence with unfounded inflammatory statements that could be termed hate campaign on national TV, in relation to terror suspects in Kogi State or anywhere for that matter.

“It is in this respect that we strongly condemn the recent attempt to rubbish the job of our security agencies by a politician in Kogi State. We have colleagues everywhere in Nigeria and we know what is going on in Kogi State in the politics scene.

He also raised the alarm over attacks on travelers by kidnappers in the northern and southern parts of the country

“Recently there has been an upsurge in kidnapping incidents on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in addition to the punitive traffic on that stretch of road. That is, arguably, the busiest road in Nigeria and we call on the states concerned – Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states – the Federal Government and security agencies to rise to the occasion and keep the road safe for commuters,” he appealed.

RELATED NEWS