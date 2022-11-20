President , 02 January 1973 NDA intakes , Major General Abdulmalik Giwa ( r) signing the register shortly after declaring the annual AGM open, while a member of the team watches

By Efe Onodjae

President, 02 January 1973 Nigerian Defence Academy Intakes , Maj. Gen Abdulmalik Giwa, weekend, urged the Military to be more proactive and gather more intelligence, in the fight against terrorism.

He gave the assertion during an interview with journalists at the Annual General Meeting of the 02 January 1973 NDA intakes, held at the Officers Mess of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, NAFRC, Oshodi Lagos.

Though he lauded the efforts of the Military in the fight so far, saying they had not been doing badly, but he added that more efforts were needed to totally defeat terrorists .

He noted that the challenges faced by members of his set while in service was quite different from that faced by the present day Military, both in terms of population, war strategy and technology.

He said, “Up till the time we passed out from the NDA, admittedly the population of Nigeria was much less. But we were fully regimented and that regimentation is passed to the young ones today.

“As you can see, the present Military are doing effectively well with the bandits and kidnappers, immediately the president gave them the order.

” The next phase of expectation is to see the end of these terrorists and bandits.

“Therefore, they (Military) have to be proactive and also learn from intelligence of others. Intelligence will make them to be proactive so that before the criminals come on board, they will neutralize them and put their actions to no avail”, he stated.

He added that on the part of the retired senior military officers, ideas and wealth of experience were usually brought to the fore when neccessary, for an enhanced Military.

Maj General Giwa further appluaded Federal Government’s recent approval of the Security Departmental Allowance ,SDA , describing it as a demonstration of being sensitive to the plights of both retired and serving military officers.

” We are thankful and grateful to President Muhamadu Buhari for his approval of our SDA, which will be done in two tranches.

Yes, the process was initially delayed due to some financial constraint. Don’t forget the armed forces is a segment of an entire national budget .

So, we have prioritized the budget allocation once a year. There is a limit to what the resources can offer.

Anything for the armed forces should be approved as well as with other national issues..

The minimum.wage has been approved and everyone has been paid. So, we are happy”.

