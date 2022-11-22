By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A pro-Atiku/Okowa group in Plateau State, Plateau for Atiku Movement has faulted the continued call for the resignation of the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu saying its members are disappointed with the former Governor Jonah Jang and the G5 governors for their insistence on Ayu’s resignation.

The group distanced itself from the agitation saying that Jang’s involvement with the Port Harcourt/Lagos group does not represent the thinking of the People’s Democratic Party and its members in Plateau State and called on the G5 governors to embrace peace and work for the success of the Party.

Addressing journalists in Jos on Tuesday, the group through their spokesperson, a former Speaker, Istifanus Mwansat, called on Senator Jang to return to base in Plateau State and engage with his constituents to shed more light on how the position of his group affects Plateau State as an average PDP member in the State does not significantly understand the basis for his decisions and actions.

According to him, “… One of the key demands of the G5 governors is that the Chairman of the Party should resign because he had agreed to do so before he emerged as the Chairman in the event that the north produced the flagbearer of the Party. As a movement, we have some concerns: If the Chairman resigns, what happens with the Deputy National Chairman (North) who is required by the PDP constitution to assume leadership?

“Shifting the National Chairmanship of the Party at this moment will affect other positions thereby leading broad-based consultations and consensus for which time is not available, no serious political party will engage in leadership change at a time when other political competitors are out in the field canvassing for votes from the electorate…

“As critical stakeholders working for the victory of the PDP, we are deeply concerned by the involvement and participation of one of our leaders and former Governor, Senator and member of the Board of Trustees founding member of the PDP, His Excellency, Dr. Jang with the Port Harcourt/Lagos group.

“We are constrained to say that the agitation of the group to which he is part does not represent the thinking of the party and its members in the state.

Therefore we wish to request that he should return to base in Plateau state and engage with his constituents to shed more light on how the positions taken by the Port Harcourt/Lagos group affect us in the state. On average, members of the PDP in Plateau state do not sufficiently understand the bases for his decisions and actions…”

The group demanded to know what the North Central zone would get if the position of the National Chairman is given up, stating, “As an important State in the North Central zone, we also seek to know what we are going to get in exchange for giving up the National Chairmanship of the Party, which he supports.

“Since this position belongs to the North Central zone, since we do not hold the Presidential ticket and since we have not been briefed or carried along, we see it as a disservice to us for the group to continue to demand the resignation of the Chairman without spelling out the terms. We condemn the prolongation of conditions that will hurt our Party and our candidates in my form.”

The group which reiterated its support to the Atiku/Okowa, Mutfwang/Piyo and all other candidates of the PDP in the 2023 elections in the State, however, called on the G5 governors and their supporters to “embrace peace and work for the victory of the PDP in all the elections.”

Meanwhile, in a swift response, former Governor Jang through his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba noted that the demand for the resignation of the Party Chairman is borne out of the need for the equitable distribution of elective offices in the Party.

He said, “… It must be made clear that the demand for the resignation of the Party chairman is borne out of the need for the equitable distribution of elective offices in the party. One wonders what the difficulty is with understanding that position. However, it will amount to crying louder than the bereaved since the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom who should be at the forefront in defending the Chairman is chief among those calling for his resignation.

“With regard to Plateau State, none of the leaders of the group who made the release can say that Senator Jonah Jang as a leader has never stood by his people. You would never find him wanting when it comes to defending what is in the best interest of Plateau or her people. It is unfortunate that for personal gains, or perhaps in seeking relevance the group has decided to ignore this very noble quality of the former Governor of the state, Dr. Jonah David Jang.

“The Integrity Group which Jang is a member has repeatedly said that their doors are open for reconciliation and this is because members of the group are PDP members through and through. It is their desire that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar not only contests the election but wins but that can only be achieved in a just, fair and equitable manner. Not with the current prevailing atmosphere of lopsidedness.”

