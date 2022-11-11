By Gabriel Olawale

Prominent property magnate and philanthropist, Princess Rosula Osula Mku-Atu will be conferred with Doctor of Management Sciences Degree (Honoris Causa) by Igbinedion University, Okada, (IUO), Edo State during its 20th Convocation Ceremony, scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Princess Mku-Atu is being conferred with the honorary doctorate degree in recognition of her contributions to education, healthcare and social service. She will be honoured alongside Pastor Chris Oyakilomhe, the General Overseer/Founder of the Believers Love World Ministries (Christ Embassy).

A successful businesswoman and consummate philanthropist from the Bini royal family, Princes Mku-Atu is the founder of Rosula Foundation, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation (NGO), organised on a local, national and international levels with the aim to alleviate the impact of the social-economic and political realities around the world that are products of social, economic and political inequalities. As a foundation build on love, care and empathy, Rosula Foundation address these issues through three basic fronts; empowerment, education and humanitarian services.

She is a recipient of several awards including The Vanguard Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2020, Tell Communication’s 20 Nigerian Women of Distinction and Across Africa Distinguished Leadership and Development Award 2020 respectively.

Princess Mku-Atu has succeeded in her business endeavours in an area usually dominated by men, at least, in these climes – property and real estate.

Three firms owned by her stand out as evidence. One is Nehemiah Grace Limited, a market development company that develops and sells purpose-built structures, and manages them by providing facilities management to the owners.

Another is Sharon Properties Limited, a property management company that also builds, leases, manages and provides facilities management services to tenants in scores of shopping malls spread across Nigeria, while yet another is Jezreel Grace Villa and Apartment Ltd, which builds, sells, and manages residential property. Her other business interests span the financial services sector, telecommunications, manufacturing and tourism.

RELATED NEWS