By Ayo Onikoyi

The original “Akanam Nkwe” hit-maker, Princess Anne Inyang returns with a new hit single titled “Our Helper”. This premiered on YouTube on Friday, November 4, 2021.

Princess Anne is the original author of many popular songs used in churches not only in Nigeria but worldwide. She has four albums and her last album release was in 2013.

Songs like, Things Are Getting Better, God Cannot Lie, Ekwak Ubok, You Are Worthy Lord, Yesu Uni Wangu, Twinba Lelo, Open The Flood Gates, Nkana N’comprehend, God Punish The Devil, Pure Fire, My Helper O, to mention a few were written by this legend of gospel music and multi-award winner. This new song is an adaptation from her original song, My Helper.

She has ministered in many small and major concerts in Nigeria (like Akwa Ibom Christmas Carol 9999, River’s State Christmas Carol events, Aso Rock Villa concerts, Reinhard Bonnke Crusades, Benny Hinn’s crusades, Yinka Yusuf’s crusades, HOTR Jesus And Me JAM concerts in Abuja etc).

She has also ministered in 35 cities in the USA (Black History month concerts, Calabar Carnival ertc), U.K, Ghana, Congo, Canada (Ontario multicultural events), and South Africa to mention but a few.

Now based in Ontario Canada, the Nigeria’s Lady of gospel songs says, “this song is more of a prayer and supplication asking for God’s divine intervention in the land. I love my country, I love our food, fashion, music etc. We are very intelligent people, we should not be where we are today”.

