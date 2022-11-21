By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A pharmacist, Folashade Lawal has urged Nigerians to consider preventive healthcare paramount in tackling health issues in the country.

Lawal, said this during the launch of Victory Vaccine Clinic in Festac Town area of Lagos by Pharm.D Lawal a Fellow of Pharmaceuticals Society of Nigeria.

According to her, preventive approach to healthcare issues is cost effective than curative approach.

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, Lawal said that; “This special clinic was set up to promote the convenient use of vaccines for preventable diseases, preventive approach to healthcare issues is more cost effective than curative approach.

“It is the quest for preventive care in medical practices that led me to set up the Victory Vaccine Clinic,” she said.

In her reaction, Deputy Chief of Party TB LON 3 in Nigeria who chaired the official opening of the initiative to the Ayodele Iroko, emphasized the need to have novel ideas in promoting quality healthcare in Nigeria.

According to Iroko, the right information at the level of the household is a precursor to quality healthcare. So vaccine education becomes a necessity for every household.

“It is true that a lot of unfathomable myths have discouraged the use of vaccines amongst Nigerians. So this enlightenment became very expedient,” she said.

One of the resource persons at the launch, Mr. Victor Erukunuakpor sensitized the audience on the vast benefits of taking vaccines.

“As you will know, there are many benefits to vaccination, some more obvious than others.

“Individual health benefits are clearly given, that immunisation saves three million lives and protects 750,000 children from disability each year.

“But others may not be as obvious such as economic benefits, medical costs avoided, knock-on societal benefits and a link in here again with the benefits that all this can bring to the individual in forms other than pure health protection”,he said

The event created an avenue for encouraging health professionals to partner with Victory Vaccine Clinic, through patients referral in order to achieve the ultimate goal of reducing mortality rates related to vaccine preventable diseases.

Opinion Leaders, Community leaders, Social Influencers, Healthcare Professionals, Clergymen, Educationists, Entrepreneurs, and Government Officials also graced the unveiling of the initiative in Lagos.

