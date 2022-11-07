John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign has said the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima we’re running away from presidential debates because they were afraid of responding to probing questions from Nigerians.

Spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan said this in a statement, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “Asiwaju Tinubu has a record of avoiding debates and public interrogations following a mortal fear that Nigerians will put him to task on his alleged stinking corruption record, reported proxy treasury looting, obvious incompetence, ethnic bigotry as well as his alleged masterminding of APC’s anti-people policies that wrecked our nation in the last seven and half years.

“The APC Presidential Candidate and his running mate cannot face debates for fears of having Tinubu’s claims of building Lagos State publicly exposed as a hoax as he cannot point to any legacy development project he achieved in the State as Governor.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is also aware that he cannot face the public to answer questions bordering on his past, particularly the question on his ancestry, the Alpha-Beta tax saga; as well as his alleged stranglehold on the business, politics and lives of Lagosians from 1999 till date.

“He is afraid of being exposed of fleecing Lagos State for eight years through multiple and harsh tax regimes with nothing to show other than rulership by brawl, breeding of touts and raising criminal street gangs, only to turn around now to attempt to claim the achievements of succeeding governors as his.“

The PDP Campaign further noted that Nigerians will recall that the APC Presidential Candidate did not attend the signing of the National Peace Accord in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan further stated that “he (Tinubu) failed to turn up at Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries, he avoided the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Conference and shunned the televized debate organized by credible media houses and Civil Society groups in Abuja on Sunday to attend a marriage bash in the same nation’s capital.

“Is it not strange that Tinubu, who claims to be a progressive, is dodging debate, a hallmark of progressivism?.“

According to him, Asiwaju Tinubu and Kashim Shettima have turned themselves into a butt of public joke over their reported inability to even defend the scripts that were written for them with spurious claims and litany of fake promises which Nigerians have appropriately tagged as ‘Renewed Hopelessness’.

