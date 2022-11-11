By Moses Nosike

In line with his administration’s policy of encouraging and promoting economic growth and diversity, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) signed into law, the National Institute of Credit Administration (Establishment) Act No 1018 of 2022 of the National Assembly on August 16, 2022. Mr. President will be in Lagos to unveil the Act on November 22, 2022 to the public at Four points by Sheraton Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Speaking, the Registrar & Chief Executive Officer, NICA, Prof. Chris Onalo, FICA said that as no economy grows without the use of credit and there is no example of any advanced society where credit is not in use, the Assent of Mr. President to the NICA Bill was an unprecedented foundation laid for transition of the Nigerian economy from cash-based to credit-based, a system which will serve as a catalyst for both economic growth and social transformation.

“The National Institute of Credit Administration now chartered is a prestigious body of eminent credit management elites in the country. The Governing Council of the Institute has said it will use the occasion of Mr. President’s visit to Lagos to unveil the NICA (Establishment) Act to the public to confer its prestigious Fellowship Award, no eminent Nigerians that have distinguished themselves in stimulating the credit economy agenda in Nigeria”.

Members of the Governing Council of the Institute include Mr. Andy Ojei FICA (President/Chairman); Dr. (Mrs) Markie Idowu FICA (Vice President/Vice Chairman); Prof. Chris Onalo FICA (Registrar/CEO); Mrs. Eunice Sampson FICA; Mr. Thomas Imokhai FICA; Dr. Felix Amieyeofori FICA; Engr. Owoyemi Alaba FICA; Mrs. Wosilat Adebayo FICA; Dr. Akintoye Akindele FICA.

RELATED NEWS