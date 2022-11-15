Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari and the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, flagged off the Presidential rally of the party, alongside governors, party leaders and the national working committee members.

The rally held at the Jos Township Stadium, amidst pomp and pageantry with party faithful and residents fully in attendance.

While receiving the flag from Mr President, APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu reiterated his promise and loyalty to effectively lead the party campaign alongside his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

“I am deeply honoured for the presence of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. As campaign chairman, he promised to lead from the front. A man of his word, President Buhari has done what he said and more. “Mr. President, you have provided exceptional service to the nation and party. Your contributions are both positive and enduring. When the history of this period is objectively written, it will smile upon you and treat you with utmost kindness,” he continued.

“We hereby reaffirm our commitment to progressive good governance and to the fruits that such governance can bring to this nation,” he added.

