By Anayo Okoli, Vincent Ujumadu, Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nwabueze Okonkwo, Ugochukwu Alaribe, Steve Oko, Chinedu Adonu, Ikechukwu Odu & Emmanuel Iheaka

…Atiku can’t determine when South East gets President– Kalu Idika Kalu

…It’s insensitive of Atiku, North always shifts goalpost–Abia monarch

…No Southerner should vote for Atiku—Ezeife

…Just mere political statement; Atiku doesn’t keep promises—Ndukwe

…Unfortunate, Atiku has courage to insult the sensibilities of Ndigbo – Imeobi Igbo

WHEN Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party recently visited South East zone to meet party stakeholders, he was quoted to have told them that the best guarantee for the zone to get the presidency of Nigeria is to wait for him to win and serve out his tenure. Atiku’s promise drew the anger of people of the zone who see it as an insult and insensitive of him as the zone had contributed so much to PDP.

Former Minister of Finance, Kalu Idika Kalu dismissed Atiku’s advice, saying the former vice president should not arrogate to himself the position of God who anoints kings. He said that it is the people and not Atiku, that determine when a South Easterner becomes President of Nigeria.

“It is for the Nigerian people to determine who succeeds President Buhari to continue our democracy, restore peace with security and judicious equity. No one person, not even my friend and Turaki Adamawa can change this”, Kalu Idika said.

Abia monarch reacts, says it’s selfish, insensitive of Atiku. The Paramount ruler of Abiriba Ancient Kingdom, Abia State, Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu, Enachioken Abiriba said it was very insensitive of Atiku Abubakar to suggest that Ndigbo should wait after his tenure before trying to become President of Nigeria.

“I don’t understand what he means by that. I can’t join issues with him. But this is the height of selfishness and insensitivity on the part of Atiku”, the revered monarch said.

He, however, blamed South East PDP stakeholders who listened to Atiku without responding appropriately to his comments.

“What really matters at this point is what the stakeholders told him after hearing from him. What is the assurance that the Igbo nation can ever produce a president with the North known to shift the goal post as it pleases them? It is now clear that certain people have shared this nation among members of their exclusive club. They move the goal post without recourse to equity, fairness and justice. We can only watch and pray.

“I love Atiku. I would have preferred that he supports an Igbo man to lead Nigeria after which he can come and he will be voted by the Igbo nation as a hero. It is insensitive for him to ask Igbo to wait until after 8 years to be president”, the monarch said.

Igore him, Atiku does not keep promise-Ndukwe

A PDP chieftain, Dr. Cosmos Ndukwe said Atiku is not serious, saying that he is a man who does not keep promises. Ndukwe, a former Deputy Speaker of Abia House of Assembly and one of the PDP presidential aspirants for 2023 elections, said what Atiku told PDP stakeholders during his visit was a mere political statement.

“The statement by Atiku was political statement. Has Atiku ever kept his words? The statement would have been taken seriously had it been that he is a promise or covenant keeper, or if he is a personality that stands by his words.

“This is just a political statement. This is what I call crowd chasing for him to get what he wants. Just like other politicians, they can kneel and speak good grammar and make promises that they don’t keep.

So, I don’t consider this statement something serious”, he noted. He cautioned Atiku not insult Ndigbo by assuming the position of God and Nigerian electorate who alone will say who becomes President.

Don’t vote for Atiku – Ezeife urges South Easterners

Angered by Atiku’s statement, elder statesman and former Governor of Anambra state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife advised Southerners not to vote for Atiku Abubakar in 2023 presidential election. He described Atiku’s position as an affront to the Igbo.

“The North has taken before. The South West has taken. The South South has taken and the North is presently in power. So, why can’t the South East take?

“I was chairman of power sharing committee some time ago when it was agreed that power should rotate between the North and the South but Atiku, as a Northerner, wants to take over from a Northerner. Atiku, as a Muslim wants to take over from a Muslim. Atiku, as a Fulani wants to take over from a Fulani. I think he is the real enemy of Nigeria.

“In 2019, the entire South East voted for Atiku, he lost. But when we were fighting for the actualization of his mandate in the tribunal, he abandoned us and jetted out to Dubai. Now, he has come back to solicit for our vote again even when he knows that it is no longer the turn of the north.

“So, my advice to him is to either withdraw from the race or be disqualified from the contest. His claim to be a unifier is now in doubt. Intact he should be called enemy of unity for attempting to take the power that belongs to the South Easterners. By my calculation, he has succeeded in destroying PDP and I believe, his time is up”, Ezeife said.

Atiku’s promise lacks sense of justice, equity – ASETU

National President, Association of South East Town Unions, ASETU, Chief Emeka Diwe, dismissed Atiku’s promise as lacking sense of justice and equity and should not be taken serious.

Diwe stated that Atiku’s promise implies that the PDP presidential candidate clearly lacks what it takes to convince the people of the zone to support his ambition. He noted that Atiku’s promise doesn’t follow natural justice as, Muhammadu Buhari, a Northerner will complete eight years in office as President in 2023.

His words: “Atiku’s promise lacks foundation. It is baseless. It is too vague and lacks sound political logic. How sure is Atiku to win the presidency and hand over to the Igbo after his tenure? Such a matter doesn’t merit discussion because Atiku has shown that he has no sense of justice and equity. Atiku’s promise to the Igbo doesn’t follow natural justice. It is not justifiable. It doesn’t make any sense. Atiku doesn’t own Nigeria and can’t be promising who to hand over power to.

“It is shocking that a presidential candidate of Atiku’s wants to run after Buhari, his brother from the same North is finishing 8 years tenure. This shows Atiku has no sense of justice. What does he take the Igbo for? If he loves the Igbo, he should drop his ambition and support one of the Igbo candidates”.

It is an insult for Ndigbo – Imeobi Igbo Forum lashes Atiku

Imeobi Igbo Forum, a Pan Igbo socio-cultural group, said it was a big insult for Atiku to think Ndigbo can’t be president unless after him.

“It is unfortunate that Atiku draws his courage to insult the sensibilities of Ndigbo from some unserious and selfish politicians parading themselves as Igbo elites whose slavish mentality is all about crumbs to pick for self and never for the general good.

“The relegation Igbo are suffering today is because we embraced PDP with our whole hearts and souls. For rejecting APC is reason we are completely removed from important political and governmental spaces today. Now that it is time for Ndigbo, PDP jettisoned its age zoning formula and Atiku is contesting again to spite us. It is naive to think that after eight years of power in the North, Ndigbo will concede another eight years to please Atiku.

The group said Atiku’s promise was a mere promissory note which should be consigned to the dust bin, insisting that “for equity, justice and fairness, next Nigeria President should come from South East. Luckily, God has brought Peter Obi who stands head and shoulders above the other candidates in the race”, Dr. Mike Ikegulu, the National Chairman of the group said.

Nwodo agrees with Atiku, says he is best option for Ndigbo

The former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo agrees with Atiku, saying that supporting the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar is the surest way for South East to produce the President of Nigeria as Atiku had always expressed his ambition to hand over power to someone from South East Nigeria should he become the President of the country.

“If you follow the voting pattern in this country, no geopolitical zone can aspire to produce the president of Nigeria alone. We have Peter Obi running for the position of the President of Nigeria; we wish him all the best. But what other zones are supporting us? We need to score 25 percent in 24 states. My belief is that South East alliance with the North is the surest way we produce a President of Nigeria. Atiku has always told some of us who are close to him that if he becomes the President of Nigeria, he would be succeeded by someone from South East”.

It is an insult to Igbo nation, a mere political statement – Comrade Chilos Godsent

The National President of Igbo National Congress, INC, Comrade Chilos Godsent described Atiku’s statement as an insult on the Igbo. He said the Igbo have had enough of insult from the PDP and do not deserve any more.

For Comrade Kindness Jonah, Atiku made a mere political statement, insisting that only the electorate will determine who becomes president, not Atiku Abubakar.

“Atiku is of no power to realize that promise even as a President.

Nigeria is heading towards restructuring that will certainly curtail the excesses of the President to lord it on Nigerians. So, that statement is democratically irrelevant”, he said.

Look beyond Atiku – Ozobu to Ndigbo

Prince Richard Ozobu urged the Igbo to look beyond Atiku’s promise.

Atiku, he said, sounded boastful and disrespected to the Igbo by that promise which he said is a sad reminder of the marginalization of the Igbo in Nigeria.

“Why must the Igbo wait for Atiku to be president before getting it, this is not the first time such a political promise has been made to the Igbo. So, what is different in Atiku’s case”, Ozobu wondered.

Prominent Anambra politician and political adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, said Atiku’s promise could amount to another deceit.

Obiogbolu said: “PDP was founded on zoning, fairness and national patriotism. That was the reason in 2019, the PDP ticket went to Atiku, a Northerner; Igbo people supported him thinking that PDP will protect their interest at the national level. Now that it is time for the South East to run for presidency, PDP threw the slot back to the North. That is a big injustice”.

Chief Marcus Nwafor, a political commentator, said Igbo people have come to realize that politicians from other parts of the country are merely taking them for a ride when it comes to supporting an Igbo for the country’s highest office.

Chief Johnson Okolo, an Onitsha based industrialist, described Atiku’s promise is an insult to Ndigbo. He wondered why Igbo leaders did not challenge him. Atiku and Igbo politicians working for him should be ignored because they are not sincere.

“I blame South East political leaders for the insult the North is giving the Igbo. We elect them into positions of leadership, instead of working for our collective interest; they work for the interest of the North. The North treats them without respect; they behave like slaves to the Northern politicians, thinking it is the North that will give them President, as if they have the sole power to make others president of Nigeria. It is time the Igbo work together and clinch that position; it does not belong to any particular ethnic group”, Okolo said.

RELATED NEWS