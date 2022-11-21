Jason Frank (Source: Irish Mirror)

Jason David Frank, best known for his role in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died aged 49.

A representative for Frank, Justine Hunt, confirmed his death to Yahoo on Sunday 20 November.

“Unfortunately, it is true. Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” Ms Hunt of Hines and Hunt Entertainment said.

“He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.”

An official cause of death has not been disclosed.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers launched in 1993 on Fox Kids and initially aired for three years.

RELATED NEWS