By Bose Adelaja

Power Learn Project (PLP), in partnership with Adanian Labs Nigeria and Job Red, has launched the Nigeria edition of its #1MillionDevs4Africa.

This took place over the weekend, at Oriental Hotel, Lagos State.

The idea is to initiate a software development program within the Nigerian Technology Ecosystem to invest in youths above eighteen years.

Addressing participants at the launching, the Nigeria’s Head of Programme, Ajo Balogun, said PLP hopes to raise One Million Software developers who are mostly African youths across Africa by the year, 2027.

According to her the vision of the project was to drive transformative change for the youths by empowering them with relevant technology capacity through providing quality, affordable and decentralized tech training.

She stressed that the group’s scholarship programme would help them to rise to the challenge of solving the continent’s unemployment crisis.

Balogun said Nigerian youths could get their applications on November 30, 2022 on www.powerlearnproject.org.

Also, the organisation’s Chief Of Growth and Operations, Mumbi Ndung’u, stated that the training was for personal growth and access to job opportunities across the local and international tech ecosystems.

Ndung’u said Nigeria was the fifth country in Africa, after Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, and Tanzania, to introduce the one million developments for Africa.

The project would empower Nigerian youths to build the next generation of Information Technology experts. “Nigeria is the fifth country in Africa, after Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, and Tanzania, to introduce the #1MillionDevs4Africa program.

“Digital Skills in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and their Impact on National Development, have been highlighted as pillars in Nigeria’s National Digital Economy Strategy (NDEPS).

“In actualizing NDEPS for Digital Nigeria 2020 – 2030, unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 28,

2019, developing digital literacy and enhancing the digital society is crucial to enabling emerging technologies.”

