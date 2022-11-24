By Efosa Taiwo

Cristiano Ronaldo led the charge for Portugal as they edged out the Black Stars of Ghana in a thrilling Group H fixture on Thursday.

After a cautious first-half from the Ghanaians, and a few adventurous forays from Portugal, the first half ended without a goal as both teams went into the dugout for a restrategy to break the deadlock.

Both teams came out blazing in the second half but Portugal were the first to break the deadlock in the 65th minute as Ronaldo got fouled in the box.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner stepped up to convert from the spot to give Portugal the lead in the game and create a new record of being the first player to score in five World Cups.

Ghana skipper Andre Ayew then scored an equalizer eight minutes after Ronaldo gave Portugal the lead, sending the whole of Ghana supporters in the stadium into wild jubilation.

Five minutes later, Joao Felix got Portugal back in front as he latched onto a through-pass that beat Zigi in goal for Ghana.

The Selecao will then add a third two minutes later to kill off the game as substitute Rafael Leao got onto a pass on the left to curl in from close range.

Ghana still dug deep after conceding a third and got their efforts rewarded with Osman Bukari getting to the end of a cross to give Ghana a lifeline in the game.

The Black Stars could have levelled things up dramatically in added time as Inaki Williams almost took advantage of a loss of concentration from Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa but for a slip from the striker that got the goalkeeper to abort the danger that could have gotten his team leveled in the game.

Portugal, as a result of the victory, climb to top of the table after Uruguay and South Korea settled for a goalless draw in an early fixture.

