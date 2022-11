By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian controversial street singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable, caused a disturbance on Sunday in Lagos after witnessing his Range Rover being destroyed by an unidentified person.

In the viral video trending online, the street-hop artist was seen almost getting into a fight with people around in a neighborhood of Ijegun in Lagos state.

After witnessing the damage done to his car at the venue, he became enraged and was seen on camera yelling and threatening people.

