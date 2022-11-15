Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah [Photo: Channels Television]

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah said politicians are all friends struggling to have a share of the ‘national cake.’

Kukah made this assertion in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

According to Kukah, opposition politicians are friends and shouldn’t be taken too seriously.

The cleric’s assertion comes hours after the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; and his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, bantered at the private wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja on Monday.

Kukah, the Convener of the National Peace Committee, said supporters of political parties should learn a lesson from the public exchange of pleasantries between Tinubu and Atiku.

He said the message from the banter is that political loyalists of both frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election should be wise, eschew violence and not kill themselves for people drinking from the same pool.

The cleric cautioned loyalists of politicians not to kill themselves in demonstrating support for their candidates.

He said, “These politicians are struggling and they’ve lived their lives struggling for the national cake which they will distribute amongst themselves. It is therefore in the interest of ordinary Nigerians to know that they have to vote to stay alive.

“Supporters of candidates all over the country need to be a bit more restrained and wise. We ordinary people must figure out how to manage our passion when it comes to politics. Don’t take seriously the grandstanding of the politicians.

“All the things you see about them abusing themselves or quarreling, you will think they will never shake hands. They are very good friends, and many of them drink from the same pool. So, don’t go and kill yourself for nothing. That is what that message is all about,” he said.

