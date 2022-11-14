By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor

ONE noticeable trait of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba is his inclination to put round pegs in round holes. By this proclivity, he has succeeded in shredding the widely held impression that he sticks, tenaciously to establishment orders.

A cursory look at his appointments since the assumption of office will reveal a studied and clever assignment of credible officers to where they will excel in the deployment of diverse inner competencies. From all indications, those appointments have ended up bringing the best out of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force and it has, directly or indirectly, impacted their work attitude and perfection index.

Critical area of policing

In the past, very insignificant attention was given to this critical area of policing but there was no belaboring the fact that it nevertheless, produced somewhat, men and women of valor that excelled creditably; leaving their footsteps on the sands of time and history.

This time around, the police boss took a very gigantic step by posting Assistant Inspector General of Police, Fatai Adeyinka Adeleke to head the seemingly volatile Zone two section of the force: comprising Lagos and Ogun states. Barely fourteen months after taking this bold step, manifest results are glaringly showing with the quantum of achievements Adeleke has tallied; especially in the area of infrastructure development.

Zone 2 as a test case

Before now, Zone 2 command of the force at Onikan, Lagos was noted for housing decrepit infrastructures with its attendant overload of abandoned structures and all worth not. Officers and men were forced to share airtight narrow offices with passages barely fit for two. Worse still, vestiges of rotten and abandoned materials were littered spaces in and around the buildings -a grave peril, lurking under the ever busy high rise bridge that links Obalende, Ikoyi axis with Victoria Island and environs. Few hours’ stays in any of the offices leave visitors with the gaping impression that the sky might come down soon as a result of consistent ear-piercing noise emanating from human and vehicular traffic on the flyover bridge.

Arrival of Adeleke

However, the coming of AIG Adeleke brought new steam towards the effective resolution of the challenges therein. Now, first-time visitors to the zonal headquarters may innocently tag the area, as a construction zone. This obviously, is a result of the construction works going on sweepingly inside the premises. Significantly, AIG Adeleke embarked on the reconstruction of the hall dedicated to former Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Abubarkar when he was holding forth as AIG at the zone. He cleverly created offices inside the massive hall which can now accommodate many officers and men of the command who, hitherto, were used to milling around the premises of the command due to the paucity of office space. Furthermore, he extended offices meant for SPOs, and renovated dilapidated ramshackle enclosures formerly used as offices – some, built with corrugated iron sheets. Resultantly, many officers and men who had no offices: including those who were used to sharing spaces are now comfortably accommodated with sufficient work chairs and tables for performance enhancement. Notably, the ongoing reconstruction works have created a facilitative atmosphere for his policemen to carry out their duties.

People speak

Some of the visitors to the command who spoke with Vanguard over the commendable development showered praises on AIG Adeleke not only for the achievements he has recorded in infrastructural development in the command but for the way he also carries out his duties.

According to Chief Emeka Chukwudum, an Estate developer at Ago Palace Way, Lagos, those of us that are used to visiting the command can attest to the structural developments there. “That man is so humble, dispenses justice without minding whose ox is gored and treats everybody with unalloyed respect and candor.”

Engineer Tunde Oyediran also bared his mind thus:” I will say without fear of contradiction that the command has not had it so good: not just in terms of structural development but in the way AIG Adeleke dispenses justice. One of the areas he must focus his attention on urgently is in weeding off some highly corrupt officers and men of the command that have been soiling the image of the force there. Most of them have spent years there and the monstrous manner and ways they treat cases leave much to be desired. Besides, with this AIG’s leadership style, the force has broken new grounds and set fresh performance management frontiers towards best policing practices.*

RELATED NEWS