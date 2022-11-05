By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has promised to unravel killers of Ward 15 Chairman of African Democratic Congress, Isaga/Ilewo-Orile in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Muhammed Oke

The Ogun State command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this while confirming the death of Oke to newsmen in Abeokuta

Oke, who coordinated activities of vigilante and hunters group in the area, was killed around 8:30 in the morning on Thursday, after he got a distress call that some people were being kidnapped by gunmen.

It was further gathered that the slain warrior went after the kidnappers along side two of his men, but discovered that the information was fake.

According to the sources, his attempt to return failed as he was attacked by gunmen who had already laid ambush for him .

He was reportedly shot at while one of his men escaped with a gun wound and the other escaped unhurt.

The deceased was survived by two wives and children

Oyeyemi said the police has commenced investigations into the incident .

“It’s true he was killed. What I heard is that some people said they saw some gunmen hiding at a place and they now called the man, since he’s a vigilante in the community; so they went there to attack those gunmen.

“On getting there, the gunmen had laid ambush for them and that’s how he got shot. One person died while one was injured.

“But we have commenced an investigation into it.”

Oyeyemi however said, contrary to the general belief that he was assassinated, he said until the police command conclude its investigation, the case was an attack by unknown gunmen.

“We cannot jump into conclusion that it’s an assassination case. When you are jumping into conclusion, the implication is that, your mind will be diverted in the course of investigation.

“So, we don’t speculate until we find out the real fact of the matter. But the fact remains that the man was killed by some gunmen.

“I am not aware the man was an ADC chairman. I am not aware of him being a chairman of a political party; I am only aware he is a member of vigilante group and hunter”, Oyeyemi said.

It was gathered that Oke, a community and a renowned farmer within the community, had successfully brought sanity to the kidnapped-torn zone in the state, and had led series of onslaughts against killer herdsmen in the community for years .

Some residents were reported to have threatened to leave the community as they claimed that the place was no longer safe for them .

It was gathered that Oke was reportedly killed few days after the community reopened a market which had closed for long following the fear of kidnappers who struck everytime then.

