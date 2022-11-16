By Nwabueze Okonkwo

A combined effort of the

Police and vigilante group, yesterday, resulted in the arrest of a suspected armed robbery gang leader and the recovery of assorted weapons, in Ogidi, Idemili North LGA of Anambra.

The Ogidi Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Mr. Ahmed Sani, said security personnel had stormed the hideout of the suspected criminals, while they were sharing loot, following credible information.

Sani told newsmen that the suspected criminals, on sighting the security operatives, shot at them, saying that in the ensuing gun battle, one of the robbers was shot in the leg while the other escaped with bullet wounds.

The DPO added that the operatives recovered two guns, a Barretta pistol and a cut-to-size local gun, saying security operatives were already combing the area to arrest the fleeing wounded criminals.

RELATED NEWS