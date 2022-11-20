By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AS part of its efforts to curb crime, Delta State Command Police Command, has unveiled new Kits, Identity Card and Patrons for the Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps, AVC, in the State.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Ari Muhammed Ali who spoke during the ceremony, restated the commitment of the command to partner with sister security agencies, the vigilante, Anti Cult Volunteers and other groups to tackle all forms of security challenges across the state.

Underscoring the importance of community policing, Ali said the anti Cult Volunteer Corps had played key roles in partnering with the Police to address serious security challenges in communities across the state.

He explained that the Corps was basically a humanitarian service, and appreciated the efforts of AVC in combating the menace of cultism in the state, stressing that the idea of community policing is about crime fighting as the Police can not do it alone.

He said; “the issue of security is everybody’s business. The Police can not do it alone”, adding that all over the world crime fighting was a collective one hence the need for inter agency cooperation and collaboration.

Ali noted that no country in the world had zero crime rate even the developed ones, noting that it can only be brought down astronomically particularly with the collaboration of stakeholders such as Anti Cult Volunteer Corps, vigilante and other sister security agencies playing their roles effectively.

While commending the Anti Cult Volunteer Corps for it’s commitment to stamp out cultism and other social vices from communities, the Police Commissioner advised the leadership not to condone any bad egg among it’s fold who would want to use the Corps as a cover to engage in criminality, adding that such should be fished and shown the way out.

“I enjoin all of you members of the Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps to be professional in discharge of your duties and desist from acts against the tenets of formation of AVC. As crime fighters, you must smoke out moles from within who sell out intelligence to their criminal cohorts. We should not allow saboteurs to be in our midst”, he said.

The Officer in Charge of the Anti Cult Unit in the Delta State Police Command, Superintendent of Police Chris Igbaji, urged the anti cult Volunteer Corps to carry out their duties within the ambit of the law and should be exemplary in the conduct .

The President, Anti Cult Volunteer Corps, Delta State, Ambassador Uche Nwahandi implored his members to operate in line with the laid down rules and be good ambassadors in the various zones and communities.

Nwahandi solicited for support for the corps to enable it carry out it’s mandate without any hindrance.

In a lecture on Community Policing, the President, Youth Wing of the Urhobo Progress Union, Comrade Kelly Umukoro said stakeholders must partner with the Police to tackle insecurity in their areas by volunteering useful information, assist by providing vehicles and other logistics to make their work easy.

