The Police in Bauchi State said they have uncovered two decomposing bodies in a room in Bauchi metropolis.

The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmad Wakil, who disclosed this in Bauchi, said that the bodies were discovered on Monday, in a room in Rafin Tambari, a community within the Bauchi metropolis.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Alhassan Aminu had ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.

Wakil said a good Samaritan, who resides in Government Reserved Area, GRA, reported the disappearance of his boss to the police B Division.

“The good Samaritan came to the B Division in GRA and reported that when he went to his shop at Yelwa he discovered that his boss, Dele Benjamin, had not reported up till about 1300 hours.

“He went to his house at Rafin Tambari to check on him and found out that the house was locked from the inside.

“He knocked without any response. He then jumped through the perimeter fence of the house where he started to perceive some unpleasant odour but could not access the room.

“He proceeded to report at the Division and the detectives at the Division under the command of the commissioner of police, instructed and directed the Divisional Police Officer of the Division to swing into action,” Wakil said.

He said that on getting to the scene, the detectives were greeted with an unpleasant odour.

The spokesman said with the assistance of the Bauchi State Welfare Board, passersby and the neighbours, the door was eventually opened.

He said that a yet-to-be-identified decomposing body of a woman was also found beside the man.

Wakil said that the corpses had been evacuated and deposited at the Bauchi State Specialist’s hospital morgue.

