The Police Command in Lagos State has rescued a teenage boy simply identified as Emmanuel Adeleke from his abductor.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made the announcement on Wednesday on his verified Twitter handle monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that the boy, who is between the age of 11 and 14, was incoherent and therefore taken to the hospital where he is receiving medical treatment.

“From the little he could mutter, he was abducted in Jakande, Ikotun area of Lagos on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

“He gave his name as Emmanuel Timilehin Adeleke.

“He keeps giving different names and addresses for his parents. He looks between 11 and 14 years old.” he said

Hundeyin urged any member of the public who could provide information to assist in the location of the teenager’s parents to do so.

“Any information that would assist in locating and identifying his parents or guardians would be appreciated,” the command’s spokesman said

