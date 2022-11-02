By Shina Abubakar

A female police inspector, Olorunsogo Bamidele has accused the Divisional Crime Officer, DCO, of Odemu Divisional headquarters, Osun state, of assaulting her for refusing his intimate relationship proposal.

The inspector had in a video that went viral on social media, alleged that the DCO, one ASP Ajayi Matthew, descended on her after refusing several advances from him, saying that Ajayi threatened to kill.

“I don’t know my offence that made him to start beating me, he naked me, he injured me on my chest, hand. All of these because he asked me out, but I told him I am married and I cannot be involved in extra-marital affairs, hence, he started blackmailing me.

“He was telling people around that we were dating and I took offence to it. The act of assaulting me happened in the presence of two constables, ten civilians. After beating me, he went inside, carried a dane gun and attempted to shoot me. But the civilians took me out of the office, they asked me to run away, but I insisted that if he wants to kill me he should go ahead. Ajayi wants to kill me o, pleases assist me o”.

However, in a reaction, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali has directed the state Commissioner of Police, Olaleye Faleye to investigate the allege assault, assuring the public that the force will ensure justice is done in the matter.

The statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi reads, “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc+, NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, has directed the Commissioner of Police, Osun State, CP Olaleye Faleye, to investigate the alleged assault on woman Inspector Olorunsogo Bamidele by her DCO in Ode Omu Osun State.

“We will await the report of the investigation from Osun State Police Command before necessary actions are taken. However we assure the general public that justice will be done in the case, to protect the core values and ethics of the NPF”.

