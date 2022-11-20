The Federal Capital Territory, FCT Police Command, Abuja have arrested a suspected armed robber during a robbery operation at Berger in the Quarry area of Mpape, Abuja.

The suspect was arrested by the police on Saturday.

Vanguard gathered that the arrested suspect, Isah Akuboh, was among a gang that attempted to steal a Lexus car before a pedestrian alerted the police.

In a statement via her offiicial Twitter handle, the FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said, “A gang of armed robbers tried to remove an unregistered Lexus car at Berger, Quarry, Mpape, but a good samaritan who reasonably suspected their demeanor alerted the police who swung into action.

“Our operatives gave a hot chase to the fleeing miscreants, arrested one Isah Akuboh and recovered one locally crafted imitation of an English pistol and three rounds of 9 X 19 mm parabellum ammunition.

“Investigation is ongoing, and effort has been intensified to apprehend members of the syndicate at large.”

