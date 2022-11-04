By Elizabeth Osayande

Lagos—As the world marks the international day to end impunity for crimes against journalists, the Media Rights Agenda, MRA, has challenged the government to cite any case of attack on journalists that it has seriously investigated.

This is as the human rights body alleged that the Nigerian Police is the major perpetrator of attacks against journalists.

MRA made the call at a press conference to commemorate the 2022 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists and the 10-year anniversary of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity, which was endorsed by the UN Chief Executives Board, the highest-level coordination mechanism in the UN system.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, MRA’s Programme Director, Mr. Ayode Longe, who reminded the government that the security of citizens was one of its primary functions, urged the Federal Government to develop and adopt robust mechanisms to protect journalists and ensure their safety and security.

“MRA is holding this press conference to draw attention to the fact that 10 years after the UN came with the plan of action on safety of journalists. And the issue of impunity, Nigeria has not taken any concrete action to stem the spate against journalist, and the media in our country.

“Despite recorded and documented dozens, even hundreds, of attacks against journalists over the years by MRA and other bodies, we are yet to hear of any instance where a journalist has been killed in Nigeria and a serious investigation was conducted and the perpetrators arrested and prosecuted.”

