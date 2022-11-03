*…Arrest 10 suspected gunrunners in Delta, recover guns

UYO—Police operatives in Akwa Ibom State have reportedly killed a suspected kidnapper and robbery kingpin, Emediong Nse Etuk, a.k.a Mopol, whose gang has been terrorising Ukanafun, Etim Ekpo and Abak local government areas of the state

This came on the heels of the arrest of 10 suspected gun-runners by operatives of the Delta State Police Command.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon, who disclosed the arrest of the notorious kidnapper, said he was neutralised at their hideout in Ukanafun LGA, while attempting to scale a fence.

His words: “A notorious kidnapper and robbery kingpin, one Emediong Nse Etuk, a.k.a Mopol, responsible for kidnapping and robberies with his gang, in and around Ukanafun, Etim Ekpo, Abak and environs has been neutralised in Ukanafun while attempting to scale a fence after the Police, relying on credible information and the instruction of the CP, stormed their hideout in Ukanafun.

“Suspect before giving up the ghost confessed to being responsible for many abductions and robberies, including that of one Ekom Ime Akpan on October 13, 2022.

10 suspected gun-runners nabbed in Delta

Meanwhile, operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested 10 suspected gun-runners and recovered 51 guns at Emuhu in Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, yesterday, said: “The command received credible intelligence about a syndicate, who specialises in manufacturing locally-made guns and other arms.

“It was on this premise that the Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, detailed the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) to carry out intensive raids in the said area.

“The team led by the Commander SACU, SP Christopher Igbaji, on October 13, 2022, raided the hideout in Emuhu community, Ika North-East Local Government Area, during which, 42 locally-made single barrel guns, six double barrel guns, three pump action guns, two filing machines, and a toolbox containing fabricated materials, working tools were recovered.

“The suspected ring leader, one Peter Okolie, 58 years and nine others, all from Agba quarters, Emuhu were arrested. Exhibits in custody and investigation is ongoing.”

