By Emmanuel Iheaka

The police in Imo State have exhumed the decomposing corpse of one Miss Joy Uchechi Nwachukwu suspected to have been murdered at her work place.

Speaking to journalists in Owerri, Monday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam said Miss Nwachukwu had left home for work on 24th October, 2022 and never returned.

Abattam revealed that Nwachukwu’s corpse was found in a shallow grave at the back of a gas station where she worked, after a thorough search by police investigators.

He assured that the police were making great efforts towards arresting two other suspects who were on the run.

The police narrated: “Following a case of Missing Person reported on the 24/10/2022 by the family of young woman, Miss Joy Uchechi Nwachukwu, aged, 36yrs who left home for work at HALIM 633 SYNERGY COOKING GAS STATION, Toronto/Road Safety by MCC Road Owerri, Imo State and never returned home.

“After a futile search, the family decided to complain to the Commissioner of Police through a petition written by one Pastor Mrs Precious Abara. On receipt of the petition, it was immediately referred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation. Detectives from the FORENSIC SECTION were detailed to investigate in conjunction with a team of CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATORS (CSI’s) led by Inspector Obele Fredrick.

“The investigating team, on the 26/10/2022 at about 1200 hours left the Police Headquarters to the scene of crime on investigation, armed with Forensic Equipments. On arrival, preliminary investigation revealed that Miss Joy Uchechi Nwachukwu who doubles as the Secretary/Cashier of the Gas Plant, takes the weekly money sales to the bank on Tuesday’s and manages the day to day running of the company because the owner who resides abroad entrust the business in her care.

“These unfolding revelations gave the team of detectives an insight into puzzle surrounding the disappearance of the lady and a thorough searching was made in the premises of the entire gas station for clues. Unfortunately, nothing incriminating was discovered hence they move to the back of the COOKING GAS STATION, in the course of searching, a blood stain was observed on the wall of the fence, this made the team to suspect fowl play hence, they carefully and professionally traced the blood stain to an area where dried grasses were packed deceptively with two heavy stones placed on them to create an impression that nothing has been done around area for long time. But, the operatives were not fooled. They removed the heavy stones, the grasses and gently dugged out the earth, alas an offensive stench oozed out. Excitedly, they dug further only to discover it was a shallow grave, inside was a shovel and a cutlass and the decomposing body of Miss Joy Uchechi Nwachukwu.

“Consequently, the corpse was exhumed, the shovel and cutlass recovered to the Station. Hypothetically, it is reasonably suspected that the two items recovered in the shallow grave are the murder weapons used in killing the victim.

“The corpse was later evacuated and deposited at Federal Medical Centre mortuary for autopsy. Two suspects have been arrested and are undergoing interrogation for the gruesome murder of Miss Joy Uchechi Nwachukwu while, two others are on the run. The police operatives are not relenting in their search for the fleeing suspects and within the shortest possible time, they will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law”.

