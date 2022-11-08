By Emmanuel Iheaka& Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—The police in Imo State have exhumed the decomposing corpse of one Miss Joy Nwachukwu, suspected to have been murdered at her place of work.



Speaking to journalists in Owerri, yesterday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam, said Miss Nwachukwu had left home for work on October 24, 2022, and never returned.



Abattam revealed that Nwachukwu’s corpse was found in a shallow grave at the back of a gas station, where she worked, after a thorough search by police investigators.

The police image maker narrated: “Following a case of Missing Person reported on the 24/10/2022 by the family of young woman, Miss Joy Uchechi Nwachukwu, aged, 36yrs who left home for work and after a futile search, the family decided to complain to the Commissioner of Police through a petition written by one Pastor Mrs Precious Abara.



He said operatives of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID) swung into action for discreet investigation .



“On getting to the gas station, the investigating officers after searching later moved to the back of the gas station and uncovered a blood stain on the wall fence and stains on the dried grasses parked with two heavy stones on them.



“The officers removed the stones and found out there was an unpleasant odour coming out from there. They dug it a little and behold it was the missing lady.



Abattam said , Consequently, the corpse was exhumed, and the shovel and cutlass were recovered at the Station.



“Hypothetically, it is reasonably suspected that the two items recovered in the shallow grave are the weapons used in killing the victim.



“The corpse was later evacuated and deposited at Federal Medical Centre mortuary for autopsy. Two suspects have been arrested and are undergoing interrogation for the gruesome murder of Miss Joy Uchechi Nwachukwu while two others are on the run.

