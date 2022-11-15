The police in Imo has called for calm over reported killing of the traditional ruler of Ubudi Agwa community, Oguta Local Government, Dr Ignatius Asor, and three others by bandits.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Spokesman, CSP Mike Abatam, on Tuesday in Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen on Monday invaded Obudi Agwa community in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo and killed five persons including Asor.

”Preliminary investigation reveals that hoodlums came in four vehicles and two motorcycles in company of a woman.

”They also killed three other persons including a member of a local vigilance group in the area.

”The gunmen disguised themselves as persons in distress pretending to report an emergency situation to the traditional ruler,;” he said.

He assured the community and the general public that investigation has began and the command would leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

”The police seek the support of members of the community to provide credible information or report any clandestine activities in their communities,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari directed security agencies in the state to investigate the dastardly act and ensure that the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.

Commiserating with family, friends, the Obudi-Agwa community, as well as all those affected by the attacks, the President prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

He also acknowledged the spirited efforts by the Imo Government at improving the security situation and encourages all Imo residents and citizens to robustly support the collective efforts of state actors and members of the local community to keep everyone safe.

