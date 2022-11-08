Sophia Rosing was caught on camera attacking a black student (CNN)

By Biodun Busari

A 22-year-old student of the University of Kentucky, in the United States, Sophia Rosing has been arrested by the police for hurling racial slurs at Black students on campus.

The incident happened on Sunday and Rosing is facing several assault charges bordering on alcohol intoxication in a public place, fourth-degree assault without visible injury, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer.

In a CNN report, this was disclosed in a report by Kimberly Baird, the Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney as the police on Sunday morning at a dorm after an unknown woman was “assaulting staff members.”

When the officer arrived, they detained her describing her as a “very intoxicated” woman who was repeating a racist swearword to a group of Black women, the report revealed.

The report disclosed that the woman told police she “has lots of money and get[s] special treatment,” and when asked to sit back on a chair, Rosing kicked the arresting officer and bit their hand.

The woman, initially hid her identity from the police, until Sally Woodson, the executive communications specialist for the University of Kentucky confirmed that she was Rosing.

Rosing was initially booked as a Jane Doe in the Kentucky Department of Corrections’ records, Baird said.

Baird also said as of Monday afternoon, Rosing was detained and her bail was set at $10,000 and appeared in court the same day and entered a not guilty plea.

In a message to the campus community, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said the incident took place at one of the hostel facilities and one of the victims was a student employee working an overnight shift at the front desk. The university staff is conducting a review and reaching out to the victims, Capilouto said.

“To be clear: we condemn this behaviour and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority,” Capilouto said.

Capilouto said he had reviewed a video that seemed to show the assault, which was posted online Sunday, and condemned the student’s behaviour.

“The video images I have seen do not honour our responsibilities to each other. They reflect violence, which is never acceptable, and a denial of the humanity of members of our community. They do not reflect civil discourse. They are deeply antithetical to what we are and what we always want to be as a community,” the university’s president said.

