By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos state police yesterday arrested two fraudsters identified as Uche Awaize and Osadebe Aigbe over an effort to fraud a woman of N600,000 after collecting N90,000 from her.

It was gathered that the 64-year-old customer came to First Bank, at Ojota/Ogudu to withdraw the sum of N600,000, and while in front of the cashier was restless and nervous like a cat on hot bricks.

The cashier out of curiosity asked the customer why she was quivering and the customer responded she would die if she spits out a word this resulted in a quick call on Police officers from Ogudu division Station who move into action.

The Lagos state PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin made this known on his verified Twitter page, in the early hour of Saturday; “Yesterday at about 1550hrs, a bank cashier noticed that a 64-year old customer was fidgety, receiving repeated calls and was in a hurry to withdraw N600,000.

“The cashier asked what the problem was and the woman said she would die if she talked and Police officers from Ogudu Division were quickly contacted Of the three fraudsters waiting outside, Uche Awaize ‘m’ aged 45, and Osadebe Aigbe ‘m’ aged 35 were arrested. The third suspect bolted.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had first collected N90,000 from the woman. Effort is on to arrest the other gang member.

“PS: Let’s leave their faces open this time so that previous victims can identify & testify against them and maybe recover their money”

